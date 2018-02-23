Natural Health Trends Corp. : EX-Dividend Schedule: Natural Health Trends Raised its Dividend by 8%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 26, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 23, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on NHTC:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=NHTC

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On February 06, 2018, Natural Health Trends' Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13, which is an 8% increase over the prior quarter's dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 09, 2018, to stockholders of record as of February 27, 2018.

Natural Health Trends' indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.07%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 1.76% for the Consumer Goods sector. The Company has raised dividend for two consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

Natural Health Trends has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.36 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

Natural Health Trends' trailing twelve months EPS was $2.29 per share, which is more than four times higher compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $0.52 per share.

Natural Health Trends' net cash provided by operating activities was $11.3 million compared to $16.9 million in Q4 2016. For FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $26.6 million, compared to $53.2 million in FY16. As of December 31, 2017, Natural Health Trends' cash and cash equivalents totaled $135.31 million compared to $125.92 million as on December 31, 2016.

Earnings Announcement

On February 14, 2018, Natural Health Trends announced that its total revenue of $46.1 million fell 26% in Q4 2017 compared to $62.3 million in Q4 2016. The Company's net loss was $4.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the reported quarter compared to net income of $19.0 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, in the year earlier same quarter. Excluding the estimated impact of the Tax Act, Natural Health Trends' non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.71 in Q4 2017.

For full year 2017, Natural Health Trends total revenue of $197.6 million decreased 31% compared to $287.7 million in 2016. The Company's net income was $23.6 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, compared to $55.1 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, in FY16. Excluding the estimated impact of the Tax Act, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $3.20 for FY17.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends is an international direct-selling and ecommerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Natural Health Trends was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills Estates, California.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Natural Health Trends' stock rose 1.40%, ending the trading session at $17.34.

Volume traded for the day: 85.38 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.97%; and year-to-date - 14.15%

After yesterday's close, Natural Health Trends' market cap was at $191.09 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 8.28.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.77%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Personal Products industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the ''Author'') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the ''Reviewer'') represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the ''Sponsor''), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors