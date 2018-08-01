Nature : 1-08-2018 Result of AGM

Nature Group PLC
("Nature Group" or the "Company" or the "Group")
Result of AGM
Nature Group PLC (AIM:NGR), the provider of port reception facilities and waste treatment solutions for the oil, marine and process industries, announces that, at its reconvened Annual General Meeting held yesterday, Resolution 1 was duly passed.
