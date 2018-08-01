Nature : 1-08-2018 Result of AGM

Log in
NATURE GROUP PLC
Result of AGM

08/01/2018

Nature Group PLC

("Nature Group" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Result of AGM

Nature Group PLC (AIM:NGR), the provider of port reception facilities and waste treatment solutions for the oil, marine and process industries, announces that, at its reconvened Annual General Meeting held yesterday, Resolution 1 was duly passed.

For further information:

Nature Group PLC

Andreas Drenthen, CEO Berend van Straten, Chairman

Cenkos Securities plc

Neil McDonald

Beth McKiernan Pete Lynch

Tel: +31 6532 614 84

Tel: +31 6268 056 05

Tel: +44 (0)131 220 9771 / +44 (0)207 397 1953

Tel: +44 (0)131 220 9778 / +44 (0)207 397 1950

Tel: +44 (0)131 220 9772

Disclaimer

Nature Group plc published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 07:42:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Hans Udo Drenthen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Berend van Straten Chairman
Renè Verbruggen Non-Executive Director
Evan der Meulen Secretary
Robin Baris Sales Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURE GROUP PLC-21.25%0
WASTE MANAGEMENT4.29%38 274
REPUBLIC SERVICES7.20%23 316
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA0.00%4 822
TETRA TECH, INC.26.27%3 434
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.-12.37%3 385
