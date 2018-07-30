Naturex : Modification of the publication date 2018 half-year revenue and results

Avignon, 30 July 2018 - NATUREX, global leader in natural plant-based specialty ingredients, informs its shareholders that the publication of revenue and results for the first half of fiscal year 2018, initially set for September 19, 2018, is postponed to September 28, 2018.

As a reminder, a mandatory tender offer, following a clearance decision from the AMF (French stock market authority) on June 26, 2018 was launched by GIVAUDAN, global leader in flavors and fragrances, targeting all NATUREX shares, at a unit price of 135 euros per share. The offer is open from June 28th until August 1st included. For further information, visit the dedicated website: www.opa-naturex.com.

Investor and Media Contact

Carole Alexandre

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 90 23 78 28

[email protected]

About Naturex

Naturex sources, manufactures and markets natural speciality ingredients for the food, health and cosmetic industries. As the Natural Maker, the company actively supports the global shift from synthetic to natural through an offer built on two main focus areas: My Natural Food and My Natural Selfcare. Naturex's portfolio includes colours, antioxidants, speciality fruits & vegetables, phytoactives, and numerous other plant-based natural ingredients, designed to create healthy, authentic and effective products.

The Group's strong commitment to quality, sustainability, continuous innovation process, and the talent of its people are at the heart of its success.

Headquartered in Avignon, France, Naturex has experienced steadily-increasing growth throughout the last 25 years. The Group employs 1,700 people worldwide and in 2017 had revenue of €405 million.

The Group is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Index: Euronext Next 150, Enternext CAC PEA-PME 150, CAC Small & Mid, CAC Small, Gaïa - Ticker: NRX - Reuters: NATU.PA - Bloomberg: NRX:FP - DR SYMBOL: NTUXY

NATUREX, From Nature to You

Regulated information

News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54578-change-in-financial-communication-agenda_h1-2018.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free

© 2018 ActusNews