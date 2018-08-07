Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Naturex    NRX   FR0000054694

NATUREX (NRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Naturex : Success of the Tender Offer initiated by GIVAUDAN on NATUREX shares. Reopening of the offer from August 8 to September 3, 2018 inclusive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 06:30pm CEST

Pursuant to the tender offer initiated on NATUREX shares by GIVAUDAN and open between June 28 and August 1, 2018 inclusive, the AMF (French Market Authority) published the results transmitted by Euronext Paris: 5, 433,829 NATUREX shares were received on deposit.

Thus, GIVAUDAN Group, world leader in the creation of flavors and fragrances which had acquired on June 4, 2018 from the reference shareholders, 40.5% of the capital of NATUREX, now holds directly and indirectly, 9,358,019 NATUREX shares, representing 97.24% of the share capital based on the total number of shares as of July 31, 2018.

The settlement and delivery of the offer will take place according to the calendar communicated by Euronext Paris.

As the threshold for the expiry of a holding exceeding 50% of the capital or voting rights is reached, the offer will be reopened from August 8th to September 3rd, 2018 inclusive, under the same conditions as the initial period.

At the end of this re-opened offer, GIVAUDAN will proceed with a squeeze-out and the delisting of NATUREX shares from the Euronext Paris stock exchange.

For more information, visit the dedicated website: www.opa-naturex.com.

 

  • Contacts investors and media

 

 

Carole Alexandre
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)4 90 23 78 28
[email protected]		 Anne Catherine Bonjour
Actus finance & communication - Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
[email protected]

 

 

About Naturex

 

Naturex sources, manufactures and markets natural speciality ingredients for the food, health and cosmetic industries. As the Natural Maker, the company actively supports the global shift from synthetic to natural through an offer built on two main focus areas: My Natural Food and My Natural Selfcare. Naturex's portfolio includes colours, antioxidants, speciality fruits & vegetables, phytoactives, and numerous other plant-based natural ingredients, designed to create healthy, authentic and effective products.

The Group's strong commitment to quality, sustainability, continuous innovation process, and the talent of its people are at the heart of its success.

Headquartered in Avignon, France, Naturex has experienced steadily-increasing growth throughout the last 25 years. The Group employs 1,700 people worldwide and in 2017 had revenue of €404.9 million.

The Group is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: Euronext Next 150, Enternext CAC PEA-PME 150, CAC Small & Mid, CAC Small, Gaïa - Ticker: NRX - Reuters: NATU.PA - Bloomberg: NRX:FP - DR SYMBOL: NTUXY


Regulated information
Releases published in period of takeover bid:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54687-2018.08.06-results-tender-offer-giv-nrx.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATUREX
06:30pNATUREX : Success of the Tender Offer initiated by GIVAUDAN on NATUREX shares. R..
AN
05:38pNATUREX : Success of the Tender Offer initiated by GIVAUDAN on NATUREX shares. R..
AQ
07/30NATUREX : Modification of the publication date 2018 half-year revenue and result..
AN
07/30NATUREX : Modification of the publication date 2018 half-year revenue and result..
AQ
07/05NATUREX : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité
AN
07/05NATUREX : Half-Year summary of the liquidity contract
AN
07/05NATUREX : Half-Year summary of the liquidity contract
AQ
07/05NATUREX : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité
AQ
07/04NATUREX : EcoVadis awards Naturex its Gold rating
PU
06/30NATUREX : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/02Naturex SA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Naturex SA ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Naturex SA reports 1H results 
2017Naturex SA reports FY results 
2016Naturex 2016 Analyst/Investor Day Presentation - Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 429 M
EBIT 2018 43,3 M
Net income 2018 26,4 M
Debt 2018 180 M
Yield 2018 0,04%
P/E ratio 2018 46,87
P/E ratio 2019 39,76
EV / Sales 2018 3,42x
EV / Sales 2019 3,18x
Capitalization 1 287 M
Chart NATUREX
Duration : Period :
Naturex Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATUREX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 128 €
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Rigaud Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Lippens Chairman
Frédéric Seguin Operations Director
François de Gantes Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Martin Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATUREX52.20%1 486
NESTLÉ-2.70%250 531
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-19.88%75 954
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.10%63 458
DANONE-2.74%53 833
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.63%27 993
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.