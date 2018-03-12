Log in
News Summary

Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient's Solutions Navigator Award

03/12/2018 | 05:05pm CET

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patricia Murphy, a Shickshinny, Pennsylvania resident and loan counselor for Navient, was honored with the quarterly Solutions Navigator Award for her ability to connect with her customers and co-workers.

The award recognizes one employee who demonstrates one or more of Navient’s core values: customer-centricity, proactivity, leadership, stability, integrity, and innovation.

“Patti is always willing to assist customers with a smile on her face and make our customers feel comfort in knowing she cares,” said Jeff Whorley, group president of asset management and servicing, Navient.  “She is known for making connections with our customers, which could mean laughing along with them or sympathizing with them as they share their stories.”

With nearly four years at Navient under her belt, Murphy is a primary point of contact for helping student loan borrowers succeed.

“I really enjoy helping borrowers to understand their loans so they know what’s right for them,” said Murphy. “I also really enjoy helping my peers with their questions and problems.”

Because of her commitment to deliver superb customer service, Murphy identified an opportunity to enhance a process that better served Navient borrowers.

In her free time, Murphy enjoys sewing, gardening and spending time with her family.

Navient offers a variety of resources to help customers successfully manage their student loans, including money-saving tips and its Path to Success and Career Playbook video series.

Connect with @Navient on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq:NAVI) is a leading provider of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:
Brianna Huff, 302-283-2973, [email protected]

NAVICF  NAVICP

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
