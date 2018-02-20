Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Navigant Consulting, Inc.    NCI

NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC. (NCI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Navigant Consulting, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2018 | 01:05pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/1252

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.
01:09pNAVIGANT CONSULTING INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
01:05pNAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:02pNAVIGANT : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results; Provides..
BU
02/19NAVIGANT CONSULTING : Announces Receipt of Director Nominations from Engine Capi..
BU
02/15NAVIGANT CONSULTING : Enhances Claims Management Platform With Artificial Intell..
AQ
02/14NAVIGANT CONSULTING : Cymetrix Again Recognized as Top Revenue Cycle Outsourcing..
BU
02/14NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC. (NYSE : NCI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Ce..
AQ
02/13NAVIGANT CONSULTING : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results on Feb..
BU
02/12NAVIGANT CONSULTING : Elects Jeffrey Yingling to Board of Directors
BU
02/08NAVIGANT CONSULTING : Expands Presence in Berlin
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:04aNavigant Consulting misses by $0.11, misses on revenue 
02/19Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
01/29Navigant expands life sciences business to Berlin 
2017Navigant Consulting (NCI) Presents At SunTrust Robinson Humphrey 2017 Busines.. 
2017Navigant Consulting, Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 954 M
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 19,60
P/E ratio 2018 15,14
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,93x
Capitalization 918 M
Chart NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Navigant Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | NCI | US63935N1072 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
Managers
NameTitle
Julie M. Howard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Wartner Treasurer & Vice President-Operations
Stephen R. Lieberman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Saeed Fotovat Chief Information Officer
James R. Thompson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.0.57%918
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.23.57%5 136
FTI CONSULTING, INC.-0.65%1 631
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INC-12.21%1 095
RICARDO PLC5.70%700
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.2.10%467
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.