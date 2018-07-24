Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.125 per Unit

MONACO, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. ("Navios Midstream") (NYSE:NAP), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.125 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This distribution represents an annualized distribution of $0.50 per unit.



The cash distribution will be payable on August 14, 2018 to unit holders of record as of August 6, 2018.

About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-midstream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and expectations, including with respect to Navios Midstream’s future dividends and Navios Midstream's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding expected revenue and time charters. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by, Navios Midstream at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Midstream believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Midstream. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the creditworthiness of our charterers and the ability of our contract counterparties to fulfill their obligations to us, tanker industry trends, including charter rates and vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand, the aging of our vessels and resultant increases in operation and drydocking costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, our ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, to obtain additional financing and to obtain replacement charters for our vessels, in each case, at commercially acceptable rates or at all, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, potential liability from litigation and our vessel operations, including discharge of pollutants, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Midstream operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Midstream’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Midstream expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Midstream’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Midstream makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

Investor Relations Contact

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P.

+1 (212) 906 8647

[email protected]