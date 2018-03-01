Navios Maritime Partners L.P. : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Navios Partners' Q4 Top-Line Grew 19.3% Y-o-Y

Stock Monitor: Teekay Offshore Partners Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Navios Partners' time charter and voyage revenues were $59.27 million, which came in above the $49.67 million reported in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's revenues for the reported quarter topped analysts' forecasts of $57.93 million. The growth in time charter and voyage revenues was primarily attributed to the acquisition of the seven vessels in FY17, and to an increase in time charter equivalent (TCE) rate per day.

Navios Partners reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $22.82 million, or $0.15 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $2.09 million, or $0.02 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income was $10.36 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the reported quarter versus $7.92 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the last year's comparable quarter. Moreover, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.04 per diluted share.

The Monaco-based Company posted time charter and voyage revenues of $211.65 million in FY17, up from $190.52 million in FY16. The Company's net loss attributable to common shareholders narrowed to $14.85 million, or $0.11 loss per diluted share, in FY17, from a net loss of $52.55 million, or $0.62 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Meanwhile, the Company reported an adjusted net income of $21.78 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $14.61 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operational Metrics

In Q4 FY17, Navios Partners' time charter and voyage expenses grew to $1.34 million from $1.28 million in Q4 FY16. However, the Company's TCE rate per day increased to $17.16 in Q4 FY17 from $16.95 in Q4 FY16. The Company's direct vessel expenses were $1.65 million during Q4 FY17 compared to $1.71 million in the year ago corresponding period. The Company's management fees were $17.22 million for the reported quarter, which came in above the $14.89 million incurred in Q4 FY16. The Company's general and administrative (G&A) expenses came in at $5.20 million for the reported quarter compared to $4.89 million in Q4 FY16. The Company posted an operating surplus of $25.50 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $24.05 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company reported an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $37.11 million in Q4 FY17 versus $33.65 million in Q4 FY16.

During the reported quarter, Navios Partners' available fleet days were 3,376 compared to 2,854 in the year ago same period. The Company reported fleet operating days of 3,357 in Q4 FY17 versus 2,848 in Q4 FY16. Navios Partners' fleet utilization was 99.4% during Q4 FY17, which was lower than the 99.8% recorded in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the Company had a fleet of 36 vessels in Q4 FY17 compared to 32 vessels in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Navios Partners' net cash inflow from operating activities was $16.03 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $21.90 million in Q4 FY16. The Company reported cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash balance, of $29.93 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $25.09 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had a net long-term debt amounting to $466.88 million in its books of accounts as on December 31, 2017, compared to $449.75 million as on December 31, 2016.

Closing of Offering

On February 21, 2018, the Company announced the closure of the previously announced offering of approximately 18.4 million common units at $1.90 per common unit, raising approximately $35.0 million of gross proceeds.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Navios Maritime Partners' stock dropped 1.02%, ending the trading session at $1.95.

Volume traded for the day: 524.54 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 1.04%; and past twelve-month period ? up 12.07%

After yesterday's close, Navios Maritime Partners' market cap was at $292.60 million.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Shipping industry.

