31 July 2018
Navitas FY18 Full Year Results Investor and Shareholder Webcast Invitation
Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) will release its FY18 Full Year results on Tuesday 7 August and will hold an investor and shareholder webcast to discuss the results that morning.
Hosted by Navitas Group CEO, David Buckingham, and CFO, Phil Mirams, the webcast will feature a short presentation followed by a question and answer session.
This webcast will be online with participants having the option to ask questions via the online platform or by dialling in.
Key details
Date: Tuesday 7 August 2018
Time: 08:30am AWST/10.30am AEST
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mo8iwuj9 Telephone dial in details: 1800 558 698
Passcode: 994985
Pre-registration is available here which will allow callers to bypass the registration process on the day.
Please consider testing your system in advance to ensure it is compatible.
The webcast will also be recorded and released to the ASX shortly after its completion.
For further information contact:
James Fuller, Head of Investor Relations Navitas Limited
Tel: +61 (8) 9314 9617 Mob: +61 488 093 763
About Navitas
Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at navitas.com
Navitas Ltd
|
Head Office
|
Main Details
|
Level 8, Brookfield Place
|
T +61 8 9314 9600
|
125 St Georges Terrace
|
F +61 8 9314 9699
|
Perth WA 6000 Australia
|
E [email protected]
|
W navitas.com
|
ABN 69 109 613 309