31 July 2018

Navitas FY18 Full Year Results Investor and Shareholder Webcast Invitation

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) will release its FY18 Full Year results on Tuesday 7 August and will hold an investor and shareholder webcast to discuss the results that morning.

Hosted by Navitas Group CEO, David Buckingham, and CFO, Phil Mirams, the webcast will feature a short presentation followed by a question and answer session.

This webcast will be online with participants having the option to ask questions via the online platform or by dialling in.

Key details

Date: Tuesday 7 August 2018

Time: 08:30am AWST/10.30am AEST

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mo8iwuj9 Telephone dial in details: 1800 558 698

Passcode: 994985

Pre-registration is available here which will allow callers to bypass the registration process on the day.

Please consider testing your system in advance to ensure it is compatible.

The webcast will also be recorded and released to the ASX shortly after its completion.

