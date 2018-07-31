Log in
NAVITAS LIMITED
Navitas : FY18 Full Year Results Investor and Shareholder Webcast Invitation

07/31/2018 | 05:12am CEST

31 July 2018

Navitas FY18 Full Year Results Investor and Shareholder Webcast Invitation

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) will release its FY18 Full Year results on Tuesday 7 August and will hold an investor and shareholder webcast to discuss the results that morning.

Hosted by Navitas Group CEO, David Buckingham, and CFO, Phil Mirams, the webcast will feature a short presentation followed by a question and answer session.

This webcast will be online with participants having the option to ask questions via the online platform or by dialling in.

Key details

Date: Tuesday 7 August 2018

Time: 08:30am AWST/10.30am AEST

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mo8iwuj9 Telephone dial in details: 1800 558 698

Passcode: 994985

Pre-registration is available here which will allow callers to bypass the registration process on the day.

Please consider testing your system in advance to ensure it is compatible.

The webcast will also be recorded and released to the ASX shortly after its completion.

------ENDS------

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Head of Investor Relations Navitas Limited

Tel: +61 (8) 9314 9617 Mob: +61 488 093 763

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at navitas.com

Navitas Ltd

Head Office

Main Details

Level 8, Brookfield Place

T +61 8 9314 9600

125 St Georges Terrace

F +61 8 9314 9699

Perth WA 6000 Australia

E [email protected]

W navitas.com

ABN 69 109 613 309

Disclaimer

Navitas Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 03:11:02 UTC
