7 August 2018

Navitas FY18 Full Year results investor and shareholder webcast now available

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) is pleased to make available a recording of an investor and shareholder webcast completed earlier today regarding the Company's FY18 Full Year results.

The webcast can be viewed in the Audio and Video Announcements section of Navitas' Investor centre at https://www.navitas.com/organisation/investors.

For further information contact:

Phil Mirams, Chief Financial Officer Navitas Limited

Mob: +61 409 463 628

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at navitas.com

