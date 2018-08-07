Navitas FY18 Full Year results investor and shareholder webcast now available
Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) is pleased to make available a recording of an investor and shareholder webcast completed earlier today regarding the Company's FY18 Full Year results.
The webcast can be viewed in the Audio and Video Announcements section of Navitas' Investor centre at https://www.navitas.com/organisation/investors.
About Navitas
Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at navitas.com
