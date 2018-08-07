Log in
NAVITAS LIMITED (NVT)
  Report  
Navitas : FY18 Full Year results investor and shareholder webcast now available

08/07/2018 | 05:46am CEST

7 August 2018

Navitas FY18 Full Year results investor and shareholder webcast now available

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) is pleased to make available a recording of an investor and shareholder webcast completed earlier today regarding the Company's FY18 Full Year results.

The webcast can be viewed in the Audio and Video Announcements section of Navitas' Investor centre at https://www.navitas.com/organisation/investors.

------ENDS------

For further information contact:

Phil Mirams, Chief Financial Officer Navitas Limited

Mob: +61 409 463 628

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at navitas.com

Navitas Ltd

Head Office

Main Details

Level 8, Brookfield Place

T +61 8 9314 9600

125 St Georges Terrace

F +61 8 9314 9699

Perth WA 6000 Australia

E [email protected]

W navitas.com

ABN 69 109 613 309

Disclaimer

Navitas Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 03:45:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 908 M
EBIT 2018 110 M
Net income 2018 23,3 M
Debt 2018 198 M
Yield 2018 4,61%
P/E ratio 2018 21,94
P/E ratio 2019 18,81
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 1 501 M
Chart NAVITAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Navitas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVITAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,66  AUD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Buckingham Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Tracey Horton Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Mirams Chief Financial Officer
Mick Campbell Chief Information Officer
Harvey Russell Collins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVITAS LIMITED-23.12%1 111
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)9.66%17 578
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC31.48%5 662
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-35.83%4 926
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC1.25%3 734
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC31.39%3 325
