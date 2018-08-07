Navitas : Notification of Dividend

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

NAVITAS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

NVT - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 7, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.08000000

Ex Date

Friday August 31, 2018

Record Date

Monday September 3, 2018

Payment Date

Monday September 17, 2018

DRP election date

Tuesday September 4, 2018 17:00:00

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

NAVITAS LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

NVT

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 7, 2018

Registration Number

1.6 ASX +Security Code

NVT

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday September 3, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday August 31, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday September 17, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.08000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.08000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 70.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.05600000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.02400000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

No

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 30.0000 %

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Tuesday September 4, 2018 17:00:00

4A.3 DRP discount rate 0.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

Tuesday September 4, 2018

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology End Date Monday September 10, 2018 Refer to clause 9 of the Navitas Dividend Reinvestment Plan

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

Monday September 17, 2018

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules https://e6c67dfea7107c66cf4b-5fe525cefecba56744297355853ea71e.ssl.cf6.rackcdn.com/Changes+to+Navitas+Limited+Dividend+Reinvestment+Plan+Rules.pdf

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary