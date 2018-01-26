Log in
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd    NBLS

Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/25 05:35:04 pm
94 GBp   -0.21%
08:19a NB GLOBAL FLOAT : Transaction in Own Shares
01/22 NB GLOBAL FLOAT : Transaction in Own Shares
01/19 NB GLOBAL FLOAT : Transaction in Own Shares
News 
News Summary

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

01/26/2018 | 08:19am CET

26 January 2018

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 14 June 2017 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 500,000 Sterling Shares at a price of 94.1298 pence per Sterling Share, to be cancelled, on 25 January 2018. This represents approximately 0.0482 per cent of the Company's current issued Sterling Shares.

Following this transaction, the Company has in issue 1,037,243,855 Sterling Shares of which 75,000,000 are held in treasury. The Company also has 45,055,564 US Dollar Shares in issue of which 1,342,627 are held in treasury. US Dollar Shares have 1 vote per share and Sterling Shares have 1.6 votes per share.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 1,583,303,105 voting rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Carey Group

Sara Bourne

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 737 245

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:09:05 UTC.

