NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd    NBLS   GG00B3KX4Q34

Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/18 05:35:18 pm
92.9 GBp   +0.11%
08:11aNB GLOBAL FLOAT : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
05/16NB GLOBAL FLOAT : Portfolio Update - April 2018
PU
05/16NB GLOBAL FLOAT : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
News 
News

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

0
05/21/2018 | 08:11am CEST

21 May 2018

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 14 June 2017 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 2,000,000 Sterling Shares at a price of 92.8779 pence per Sterling Share, to be cancelled, on 18 May 2018. This represents approximately 0.2065 per cent of the Company's current issued Sterling Shares.

Following this transaction, the Company has in issue 966,708,769 Sterling Shares of which 75,000,000 are held in treasury. The Company also has 43,833,573 US Dollar Shares in issue of which 1,342,627 are held in treasury. US Dollar Shares have 1 vote per share and Sterling Shares have 1.6 votes per share.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 1,469,224,976 voting rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Carey Group

Sara Bourne

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 737 245

Disclaimer

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:09:16 UTC
