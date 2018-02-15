Log in
NCC GROUP PLC (NCC)

NCC GROUP PLC (NCC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 02/15 12:09:37 pm
195.5 GBp   +1.19%
11:41aNCC : xstormlive tool now available for online purchase
PU
08:11aNCC : Block Listing Application
PU
02/06NCC : NCSC's Active Cyber Defence programme 'something to be celebra..
PU
NCC : xstormlive tool now available for online purchase

02/15/2018 | 11:41am CET

Changes and additions to the network, misconfigured servers, outdated software and human error are just some of the common causes of threat vulnerabilities being inadvertently introduced into the corporate IT infrastructure. Without regular security scanning, vulnerabilities can go unnoticed and could potentially be exploited.

xstormlive is an external vulnerability scanning platform, helping to protect networks with both scheduled and ad hoc scans of user's internet perimeters. It provides users with a self-contained platform enabling them to perform network and web application vulnerability scanning.

xstormlive is powered by multiple commercial and open source vulnerability scanning engines, harnessing the strengths of various scanners in order to identify the broadest range of vulnerabilities.

NCC Group is now offering xstormlive for direct purchase online, making it even easier for organisations to scan for vulnerabilities: https://software.nccgroup.trust/onlineorder/xstormlive

Michelle Barry, director of product and development at NCC Group, said: 'Frequent vulnerability scanning is an important part of any cyber security strategy, allowing organisations to regularly identify and remediate vulnerabilities. Now that xstormlive is available for online purchase it's even easier to set up these scans, making it more accessible for companies of all sizes.'

For more information about xstormlive visit: https://www.nccgroup.trust/uk/our-services/cyber-security/vulnerability-discovery-and-management/

Published date: 15 February 2018

NCC Group plc published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 10:40:01 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 245 M
EBIT 2018 29,8 M
Net income 2018 9,20 M
Debt 2018 46,9 M
Yield 2018 2,34%
P/E ratio 2018 45,61
P/E ratio 2019 31,69
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capitalization 518 M
Chart NCC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NCC Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | NCC | GB00B01QGK86 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NCC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,38  GBP
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Palser Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Michael Renwick Stone Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Thomas Tenner Chief Financial Officer
Ollie Whitehouse Chief Technical Officer
Alison Deborah Moria Hewitt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NCC GROUP PLC-17.44%726
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.74%140 165
ACCENTURE2.45%99 336
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.41%88 550
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING-4.58%49 491
VMWARE, INC.-0.72%46 998
