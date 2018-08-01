Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEC Corp    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORP (6701)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NEC : enhances Traffic Management Solution for 5G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 03:08am CEST

Tokyo, August 1, 2018 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the launch of an enhanced Traffic Management Solution (TMS) for 5G that improves the throughput of high speed networks that support data transfer rates of more than 5Gbps. TMS increases the quality of experience for end users and enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to efficiently operate networks by providing them with sophisticated control over communications traffic.

The full commercial launch of 5G requires greater throughput from core networks as well as wireless networks in order to realize high-speed, high-capacity communications. After the deployment of 5G, there will be a mixture of networks with different communication speeds, such as 4G and 5G. Therefore, it is necessary to assure network stability at the time of a terminal's handover between different types of networks.

NEC's enhanced TMS features advanced component software that increases the performance and accuracy of analytics. Moreover, Dynamic TCP Optimization, a function that enables control in response to changing network conditions, has extended its scope to the ultrahigh-speed range of 5Gbps or more.

Trials of NEC's enhanced TMS in a 5G test environment have improved 5G communications quality by increasing throughput by approximately 24% in the ultrahigh-speed range of 5Gbps or more; reducing download time during the handover from 4G to 5G by approximately 27%; and reducing the time to reach the maximum speed during the handover from 4G to 5G by approximately 64%.

Moreover, since it can be used as-is after the deployment of 5G, NEC's enhanced TMS improves communication quality in 4G environments as well.

'NEC contributes to a better experience for end users and more efficient network operations for CSPs by continuing to enhance TMS,' said Kazuhiro Tagawa, General Manager, Network Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. 'Our TMS has been adopted by over 20 CSPs worldwide and we look forward to seeing it drive the further advancement of 5G.'

***

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2018 NEC Corporation.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 01:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEC CORP
03:08aNEC : enhances Traffic Management Solution for 5G
PU
07/26NEC : Patent Application Titled "Surveillance System with Fixed Camera and Tempo..
AQ
07/26NEC : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Pluggable Optical Module and Optic..
AQ
07/26NEC CORP : quaterly earnings release
07/23NEC : World Bank Group Announces Settlement with NEC Corporation
AQ
07/23NEC : World Bank settles with NEC, sanctioned during Vietnam transport project
AQ
07/23NEC : Provides Demo System Utilizing MEC to DOCOMO 5G Open Lab Yotsuya
AQ
07/23NEC : provides demo system utilizing MEC to DOCOMO 5G Open Lab™ Yotsuya
PU
07/21NEC : World Bank Group Announces Settlement With NEC Corporation
AQ
07/20NEC : Patent Application Titled "Surveillance System with Fixed Camera and Tempo..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/30NEC CORP ORD NEW 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/30Companies To Benefit From The Stationary Energy Storage Boom 
04/27NEC Corp. reports FY results 
01/30NEC CORP ORD NEW 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/30NEC Corp. reports Q3 results 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 853 B
EBIT 2019 56 000 B
Net income 2019 35 402 M
Debt 2019 124 B
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 23,87
P/E ratio 2020 13,02
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 806 B
Chart NEC CORP
Duration : Period :
NEC Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3 094  JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Niino Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Chairman
Katsumi Emura Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takeshi Kunibe Outside Director
Hitoshi Ogita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEC CORP-0.32%7 248
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.17%134 675
ACCENTURE4.13%111 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES43.98%109 545
VMWARE, INC.15.24%61 347
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.59%61 338
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.