NEC : provides demo system utilizing MEC to DOCOMO 5G Open Lab™ Yotsuya

Tokyo, July 23, 2018 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the provision of a demo system for intrusion detection solutions utilizing Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), a network architecture concept for next-generation communications, to DOCOMO 5G Open Lab™ Yotsuya, a 5G technology verification center run by NTT DOCOMO, INC.

In the 5G era, flexible mobile networks that are tailored to a wide range of advanced services will be required in order to keep pace with the progress of digital transformation. MEC optimizes and accelerates communications by providing a data processing function that is close to a network's edge. In the future, this is expected to be widely used as a network architecture that satisfies the requirements for a variety of services.

NEC provided this demo system to allow companies and groups participating in the DOCOMO 5G Open Partner Program to understand and experience MEC and other 5G network technologies. The demo system consists of NEC's virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC), Context-aware Service Controller, which dynamically optimizes the allocation of network resources, as well as NEC's Image Analysis and Behavior Detection System, which automatically detects behavior in real time, such as intrusions and object abandonment, with a high degree of accuracy.

The demo system also utilizes MEC to implement the optimum allocation of network band frequencies according to need. Under regular conditions, the system sends low-definition images from monitoring cameras in order to reduce the consumption of network bandwidth. However, when the Image Analysis and Behavior Detection System identify suspicious activity, the Context-aware Service Controller instructs the vEPC to expand network bandwidth and to transmit high-definition images to those monitoring the system.

Larger viewNEC's demo system for intrusion detection solutions

'NEC will continue to develop and offer a variety of solutions as a top vendor of domestic mobile core networks in the 5G era and to contribute to the expansion of the DOCOMO 5G Open Partner Program, while taking advantage of our experience and knowhow,' said Atsuo Kawamura, Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation.

***