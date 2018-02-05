05th February 2018

Nektan reaches milestone with 100th online casino launch

Casino site - Play Royal Savoy - is the 100th site to go live with Evolve

Monday, 5th February 2018 - Nektan PLC (AIM: NKTN), the leading international B2B gaming software and services provider, has reached a significant landmark in its history following the launch of the 100th online casino site operating on Nektan's Evolve platform.

Play Royal Savoy has become the latest casino site to go live with Nektan's proprietary platform Evolve, utilising the full breadth of Nektan's end-to-end white label services.

The 100 sites are active across Europe and are supported by Nektan's long-standing third-party providers. Other recent casino sites launched include: Cupid Slots, Slot Stars, Empire Wins.

Nektan's white-label services allows operators to focus fully on brand marketing and traffic acquisition, while Nektan handles all its back-end functions including regulatory approval, account management and CRM activity.

Coupled with its superior technology and casino games portfolio, a significant factor in Nektan's growth has been its speed of new site delivery, providing customers with a site in just 8 weeks.

Claire Osborne, Commercial Director at Nektan, said: 'We're proud to have reached the milestone of launching 100 online casinos, an achievement that demonstrates our growing strength as a key player within the iGaming industry.

'Our proprietary Evolve platform, provides us with a competitive edge, making us the number one choice for a multitude of established operators and new market entrants.

'With our teams based across the globe, we are fully prepared to meet the demands of our partners with a fresh, independent and client-focused approach, backed by state-of-the-art technology.'

Play Royal Savoy:http://www.playroyalsavoy.com

About Nektan:

Nektan is a leading international B2B mobile gaming software and services provider, operating in the regulated, interactive real money gaming space. Nektan's full end-to-end technology platform, Evolve, simplifies and supports the route to online gaming revenues, managing the full customer experience and back-office operations, allowing commercial partners to focus on marketing the product to its consumers.

Nektan's US operating subsidiary, Respin, provides US land-based casinos with in-venue mobile gaming solutions which allow operators to add mobile technology and content to their existing offerings, with products accessible to players across both cabinets and mobile devices inside casinos. Respin has a strong intellectual property portfolio including game patents for Rapid Games™ (on-property mobile entertainment), and other captivating concepts and brands.

Nektan is headquartered in Gibraltar, with offices in London, Reno and Hyderabad. It is regulated by the Gibraltar Licensing Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, as well as in the Irish market. Nektan PLC was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2014.