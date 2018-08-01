Nektar Therapeutics : to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

Log in
08/01/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, president and chief executive officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

The press release and a live audio-only Webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the home page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through Monday, September 10, 2018.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (877) 881-2183 (U.S.); (970) 315-0453 (international)
Passcode: 7099844 (Nektar Therapeutics is the host)

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

For Investors:
Jennifer Ruddock of Nektar Therapeutics
415-482-5585

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-2018-on-wednesday-august-8-2018-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-300690472.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics


© PRNewswire 2018
