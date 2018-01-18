|
Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01/18/2018 | 12:20pm CET
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
18.01.2018 / 12:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with threshold contact on subsidiary level only due to internal reorganization.
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Allianz SE
|Munich
Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|3.35 %
|0 %
|3.35 %
|38500000
|Previous notification
|3.99 %
|0 %
|3.99 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006452907
|0
|1288432
|0 %
|3.35 %
|Total
|1288432
|3.35 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Allianz SE
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Argos 14 GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Holding France SAS
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz France S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz I.A.R.D. S.A.
|3.19 %
| %
|3.19 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allianz SE
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Deutschland AG
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Private Kankenversicherungs-AG
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Allianz SE
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Europe B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Benelux S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Life Luxembourg S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Allianz SE
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Asset Management GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Allianz Global Investors GmbH
| %
| %
| %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
18.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|
|81829 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
646363 18.01.2018
© EQS 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2017
|
396 M
|
EBIT 2017
|
82,4 M
|
Net income 2017
|
57,0 M
|
Finance 2017
|
32,7 M
|
Yield 2017
|
0,92%
|
|
P/E ratio 2017
|
51,86
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
43,33
|
EV / Sales 2017
|
7,33x
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
6,21x
|
Capitalization
|
2 938 M
|
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NEMETSCHEK SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|
10
|Average target price
|
69,0 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
-9,6%