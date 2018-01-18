Log in
Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/18/2018 | 12:20pm CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.01.2018 / 12:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with threshold contact on subsidiary level only due to internal reorganization.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Allianz SE Munich
Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Allianz I.A.R.D. S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Dec 2017

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.35 % 0 % 3.35 % 38500000
Previous notification 3.99 % 0 % 3.99 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006452907 0 1288432 0 % 3.35 %
Total 1288432 3.35 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Argos 14 GmbH % % %
Allianz Holding France SAS % % %
Allianz France S.A. % % %
Allianz I.A.R.D. S.A. 3.19 % % 3.19 %
 
 
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Private Kankenversicherungs-AG % % %
 
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Europe B.V. % % %
Allianz Benelux S.A. % % %
Allianz Life Luxembourg S.A. % % %
 
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % %
Allianz Global Investors GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


18.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

646363  18.01.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=646363&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
