Neonode : reg; to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 9, 2018

NEONODE, INC
Neonode to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 9, 2018

07/23/2018

Conference call on August 9, 2018 at 10AM EDT/4PM CET

Stockholm, Sweden - July 23, 2018 - Neonode Inc., (NASDAQ: NEON), the Optical Interactive Sensing Technology Company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 on Thursday August 9, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday August 9, 2018 at 10AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Hakan Persson, CEO, Lars Lindqvist, CFO and David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations.

The dial-in number for the conference call is toll-free: (877) 539-0733 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (678) 607-2005 (international). To access the call all participants must use the following Conference ID: #4352569. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1797007-1/81B39C2EE828823456891292A9BAF47D

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 30 days after the call's completion - 8/9/2018 (13:00PM EDT) to 9/9/2018 (23:59PM EDT). To access the recording, please use one of these Dial-In Numbers (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406, and the Conference ID #4352569.

CONTACT

Investor Relations
David Brunton
Email: [email protected]

CFO
Lars Lindqvist
E-mail: [email protected]

About Neonode

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) develops, manufactures and sells advanced sensor modules based on the company's proprietary zForce AIR technology. Neonode zForce AIR Sensor Modules enable touch interaction, mid-air interaction and object sensing and are ideal for integration in a wide range of applications within the automotive, consumer electronics, medical, robotics and other markets. The company also develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions based on its patented zForce CORE technology. To date, Neonode's technology has been deployed in approximately 62 million products, including 3 million cars and 59 million consumer devices.

NEONODE, the NEONODE logo, ZFORCE and ZFORCE AIR are trademarks of Neonode Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. zFORCE CORE is a trademark of Neonode Inc.

For further information please visit www.neonode.com

###

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to expectations, future performance or future events, and product cost, performance, and functionality matters. These statements are based on current assumptions, expectations and information available to Neonode management and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Neonode's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and factors are discussed under 'Risk Factors' and elsewhere in Neonode's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Neonode's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. You are advised to carefully consider these various risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although Neonode management believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be fulfilled. Forward-looking statements are made as of today's date, and Neonode undertakes no duty to update or revise them.

Disclaimer

Neonode Inc. published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 14:27:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10,9 M
EBIT 2018 -2,61 M
Net income 2018 -2,50 M
Finance 2018 6,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 68,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 19,9 M
Managers
NameTitle
Håkan Persson President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulf Magnus Rosberg Chairman
Ulf Mårtensson Vice President-Operations
Lars Goran Lindqvist CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President
Alexander Jubner Vice President-Research & New Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEONODE, INC-54.24%20
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%48 409
AMPHENOL0.68%26 704
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-28.62%15 827
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%11 290
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%9 374
