NEOVACS STRENGTHENED ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY IN RUSSIA

This patent covers IFNalpha kinoid and its application in all diseases related to an overproduction of IFNalpha cytokine

Paris and Boston, January 16th 2018, 07:00 am CET - Neovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), a leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announces that it has been granted a new patent from the Russian Federation Patent Office (ROSPATENT), titled: "Method of treatment of a disease related to the overexpression of IFNalpha". This patent significantly strengthens Neovacs' Interferon alpha (IFNalpha)-related intellectual property portfolio, protecting the Company's core technology platform, product candidates and applications worldwide until at least 2032.

Miguel Sieler, Chief Executive Officer of Neovacs, said: "The issuance of this patent in Russia, where the population is approximately 144 million people, represents another important achievement for our IFNalpha Kinoid development program. As IFNalpha cytokine is expressed in a large number of autoimmune diseases, a substantial market opportunity exists for the use of our vaccine. Specifically, the total global market opportunity for the treatment of autoimmune diseases is expected to reach $45 billion by 2022. Moreover, current autoimmune disease treatments have no curative effect and can only reduce disease symptoms. Therefore, further expanding our intellectual property portfolio in key markets is an important strategic priority aimed at advancing and protecting the development of our technology that seeks to address significant unmet medical needs for a large number of patients worldwide."

This new patent has been filed in all major markets globally for all diseases characterized by an overexpression of the cytokine IFNalpha, as observed in many autoimmune diseases, including lupus, dermatomyositis and type 1 diabetes.

In its ongoing clinical phase IIb study with IFNalpha Kinoid for the treatment of lupus, Neovacs has opened 7 investigation centres in Russia, where a high prevalence of lupus has been observed in oriental regions, similar to the adjacent Asian countries, where the disease is also quite prevalent.

About Neovacs Technology

Neovacs targets pathologies associated with an overproduction of endogenous cytokines. This technology is based on active immunotherapy to generate an immune response through the administration of an immunogenic complex involving the target cytokine to a carrier protein. The intramuscular injection of this Kinoid induces an immune response and stimulates the production of polyclonal antibodies against the target cytokines. It is thus possible to neutralize cytokine overproduction and its pharmacological effects. Several autoimmune and inflammatory diseases (e.g. systemic lupus erythematosus, dermatomyositis, Type 1 diabetes etc.) are characterized by a disorder of cytokines that are found to be produced in excess (ex: IFNalpha), promoting inflammation and dysregulation of the immune system.

About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform (Kinoids) with applications in autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. On the basis of the company's proprietary technology for inducing a polyclonal immune response (covered by four patent families that potentially run until 2032) Neovacs is focusing its clinical development efforts on IFNalpha-Kinoid, an immunotherapy being developed for the indication of lupus and dermatomyositis. Neovacs is also conducting preclinical development works on other therapeutic vaccines in the fields of auto-immune diseases, oncology, allergies and Type 1 diabetes. The goal of the Kinoid approach is to enable patients to have access to safe treatments with efficacy that is sustained in these life-long diseases. www.neovacs.fr

Source: the World Bank- data 2016 Estimation Research and Market- September 2017 « Global autoimmune diseases » prevalence in Asia : 30-50 per 100, 000 source, Osio-Salido, Lupus 2010

