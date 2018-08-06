Log in
Neovasc : to Present at the 38th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

08/06/2018 | 01:21pm CEST

NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN

VANCOUVER, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, today announced that Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc, is scheduled to present at the 38th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 8th at 12:30 pm ET being held in Boston, Massachusetts.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of Neovasc's website at www.neovasc.com.

About Neovasc Inc.
Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer™ (the "Reducer"), for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara™ (the "Tiara"), for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neovasc-to-present-at-the-38th-annual-canaccord-genuity-growth-conference-300692129.html

SOURCE Neovasc Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
