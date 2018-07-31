Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc    NEPT   CA64077P1080

NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC (NEPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Results Ended June 30th, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

SOURCE: Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.

Neptune to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Results for the Three Months Period Ended June 30, 2018

Laval, Québec, CANADA-July 31, 2018-Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ -TSX : NEPT), announces that it will be holding a conference call on August 15, 2018 at 8:00 AM (EST) to discuss its first quarter results for the three months periodended June 30, 2018.

The first quarter results press release will be issued on August 14, 2018 after market close.

Conference Call Details:

Date:

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Time:

8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Call:

1 (877) 223-4471 (within Canada and the U.S.)

1 (647) 788-4922 (outside Canada and the U.S.)

Webcast:

A live audio webcast and presentation of the results can be accessed at:

http://neptunecorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/

A replay of the call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion, until September 15, 2018. The telephone numbers to access the replay of the call are 1 (416) 621-4642 or 1 (800) 585-8367 (toll-free), Conference ID 7288784. The archive of the webcast, along with its accompanying presentation, will also be made available immediately in the Investors section of

Neptune's website under Investor Events and Presentations.

About Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.

Neptune is a wellness products company, with more than 50 years of combined experience in the industry. The Company formulates and provides turnkey solutions available in various unique delivery forms, offers specialty ingredients such as MaxSimil®, a patented ingredient that may enhance the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and a variety of other marine and seed oils. Neptune also sells premium krill oil directly to consumers through web sales atwww.oceano3.com.Leveraging our scientific, technological and innovative expertise, Neptune is working to develop unique extractions and formulations in high potential growth segments such as medical and wellness cannabinoid-based products.

The Company's head office is located in Laval, Quebec.

For more information, please contact:

Page1of2

Contact information

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Mario Paradis

VP & CFO, Neptune 1.450.687.2262 x236[email protected]Investor Relations Contact(Canada)

Pierre Boucher MaisonBrison 1.514.731.0000[email protected]Investor Relations Contact(U.S.)

Jody Burfening LHA 1.212.838.3777[email protected]

2 of 2

Disclaimer

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 20:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIO
10:58pNEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First ..
PU
10:01pNEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First ..
PR
06/05NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-end Res..
PR
06/05NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-end Res..
PU
06/05NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES : Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc...
AC
05/17NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth..
PU
05/17NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES : Ketogenics
PU
05/16Neptune to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End..
GL
02/14NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES : Announces Third Quarter Results
MW
02/14NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES : Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc...
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/10Value And Quality Stocks In Consumer Staples 
07/03HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 30 am (07/03/2018) 
06/21HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (06/21/2018) 
06/21PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (6/21/2018) 
06/20HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (06/20/2018) 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 38,1 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -6,49 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 46,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,34x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,57x
Capitalization 318 M
Chart NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,00  CAD
Spread / Average Target 117%
Managers
NameTitle
James S. Hamilton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Moretz Chairman
Etienne Villeneuve Head-Operations & Technical Services
Mario Paradis Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ronald Denis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC30.07%243
BIOGEN4.05%72 743
CSL LIMITED39.82%66 518
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS9.97%30 374
GRIFOLS5.34%18 283
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL11.45%18 074
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.