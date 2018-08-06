Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Neschen AG    NSN   DE0005021307

NESCHEN AG (NSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Neschen AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 09:05pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Neschen AG
Neschen AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.08.2018 / 21:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Neschen AG
c/o transition-manager, Kurfürstendamm 217
10719 Berlin
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Sandton Credit Solutions III GP, LLC Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Sandton Financing Holdings, LLC

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Aug 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 0 % 0 % 0 % 0
Previous notification 4.12 % 0 % 4.12 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005021307 % %
Total 0 0 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Sandton Credit Solutions III GP, LLC % % %
Sandton Credit Solutions Master Fund III, LP % % %
Sandton Financing Holdings, LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


06.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Neschen AG
c/o transition-manager, Kurfürstendamm 217
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: -

 
End of News DGAP News Service

711359  06.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=711359&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESCHEN AG
09:05pNESCHEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07/17NESCHEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07/09NESCHEN : at IFLA World Library and Information Congress in Kuala Lumpur with In..
PU
05/24NESCHEN : Powerful performance even on difficult surfaces – NESCHEN solvop..
PU
05/07NESCHEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
04/13NESCHEN : Coating and the FILMOLUX Group to exhibit together at FESPA 2018
PU
03/21NESCHEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
01/11CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 10.01.2 : 00 CET/CEST - Neschen AG: Release accordi..
EQ
01/10NESCHEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
2017NESCHEN AG : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Chart NESCHEN AG
Duration : Period :
Neschen AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Felbier Chief Executive Officer
Robert Gärtner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Capellen Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Riehle Member-Supervisory Board
Elke Cumin Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESCHEN AG-2.94%0
HENKEL-0.63%51 256
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO LTD--.--%5 509
HB FULLER CO5.46%2 875
LINTEC CORPORATION1.25%2 229
SCAPA GROUP PLC-1.16%866
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.