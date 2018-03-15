Log in
NESTE (NESTE)
Neste : Neste Corporation's disposal of own shares on Long-term Incentive Plan 2013

03/15/2018 | 08:01am CET

Neste Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
15 March 2018 at 9 am (EET)

Neste Corporation's disposal of own shares on Long-term Incentive Plan 2013

A total of 39,883 treasury shares of Neste Corporation has been on 15th of March 2018 conveyed without consideration to the key persons participating in the Long-term Incentive Plan 2013 according to the terms and conditions of the plan.

The directed share issue without consideration is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on 1st of April, 2015.
 
A total of 81 people are in the target group of the payment from the plan.

The number of treasury shares after the directed share issue is 573,662 shares.

Neste Corporation has informed about the Long-term Incentive Plan 2013 in the stock exchange release on 14th of December 2012.

Neste Corporation

Kaisa Lipponen
Director, Corporate Communications

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2017, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 13.2 billion. In 2018, Neste placed 2nd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Neste Oyj via Globenewswire
