Neste : ranked the 2nd most sustainable company in the world

01/23/2018 | 07:59am CET

Neste Corporation

Press Release

23 January 2018 at 8:45 am (EET)

Neste ranked the 2nd most sustainable company in the world

Neste reached its highest-ever ranking by placing 2nd on the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. This is the 12th time that Neste is included on the list. The company has been included on the list for longer continuously than any other energy company in the world.

Similarly to last year, Neste continues being the best performing company within the energy industry. Neste is preceded on this year's list only by Dassault Systemes, a software company from France.

Significant improvement in position, thanks to Neste's strategic choices

Neste's jump from the 23rd place in previous year all the way to the 2nd place this year was enabled particularly by the company's continued good overall performance, especially in Clean Air Productivity, measuring the air emissions of the company. Also, the introduction of a novel indicator, Green Revenue, has helped forerunner companies to differentiate. Neste's inclusion among the leading companies has been enabled by its business transformation towards renewable solutions.

'Unlike in soccer or ice hockey, placing second on the Global 100 list is certainly considered a win, and we are very excited and humbled by the result. We wish to extend the congratulations also to all our employees and the external stakeholders, who have contributed to continuous improvement in our sustainability performance', President & CEO Matti Lievonen from Neste says.

Neste makes its greatest sustainability contribution through refining high-quality renewable products, such as Neste MY Renewable Diesel, from low-quality waste and residues. The carbon handprint of its renewable products amounts to several million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions saved each year. In 2016, replacing fossil products with Neste's renewable products reduced climate emissions by 6.7 million tons, equaling removal of 2.4 million passenger cars from the roads for a full year - twice the amount of cars in the city of Berlin, Germany, for example. Neste's carbon handprint for 2017 is still being calculated but the figure will be even higher.

'We are determined to push ourselves and our partners even further. We have already made a significant impact in the area of decarbonizing transportation. We are now entering the aviation and chemicals sectors with the aim of making a similar climate contribution and by supporting their transformation processes', Lievonen adds.

The approach of Global 100 is unique, as it assesses all publicly-listed companies with the latest gross revenue of a minimum of US$1 billion (approximately 5,900 companies were evaluated). All industries and geographies are automatically considered. Ranking is based on publicly-disclosed data. The Global 100 sticks to indicators that can be objectively measured - it does not try to gauge companies' exposure to qualitative sustainability risks. Thus, the evaluation is based on data, not judgment or reputation.

Neste Corporation

Kaisa Lipponen

Director, Corporate Communications

Further information:

Johan Lunabba, Director, Sustainability, tel +358 50 458 0795, johan.lunabba(@)neste.com

Pekka Tuovinen, Senior Advisor, Sustainability, tel +358 50 458 4516, pekka.tuovinen(@)neste.com

Read also:

Neste among the most sustainable companies in CDP's Climate, Forests and Water programs

Neste listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index already for the 11th time

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) builds sustainable solutions for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint by combining high-quality and low-emission renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner whose expertise, research and sustainable practices are appreciated worldwide. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at EUR 11.7 billion. In 2018, Neste placed 2nd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com

Neste Corporation published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 06:59:05 UTC.

