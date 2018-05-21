Neste Corporation Press Release 21 May 2018 9.30 a.m. (EET)

Neste renews its high-quality Futura gasolines in Finland, all the Baltic countries as well as in Russia in the St Petersburg area. Neste's Futura gasolines meet motorists' growing expectations as well as offer lower fuel consumption and cleaner emissions.

'Engine technology is developing rapidly, and this requires continuous fuel development as well. Our own research center in Porvoo is responsible for ensuring that we can offer our customers cleaner and lower-emission products that are especially developed for Finnish conditions and that always remain at the forefront of development. The new, cleaner Futura range is a new generation of gasolines that help to keep engines cleaner and reduce fuel consumption, which results in reduced harmful emissions,' says Panu Kopra, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Services at Neste.

'The new Futura reduces the amount of friction generated in the engine with the aid of new additives. The gasoline composition reduces the internal friction in the engine by forming a thin film between the piston and the cylinder wall. The engine is then able to use energy from the fuel more efficiently, which results in reduced fuel consumption. As well as that, the new additives protect and clean the engine continuously, which extends its service life,' Kopra adds.

Optimized for hybrid cars

Compared to conventional gasoline, the new Futura results in less greenhouse gas emissions thanks to reduced fuel consumption, cleaner engine operation and added bioethanol.

'Filling up with the new Futura helps to reduce both greenhouse gas emissions and exhaust emissions. Both of our Futura gasolines are a great choice for hybrid cars, but Neste Futura 98 E5 is specifically optimized for them. It gives the best performance, retains its properties in the tank for much longer than conventional gasolines, and effectively protects against corrosion. Neste Futura 95 E10 gasoline has a bioethanol content as high as 10 percent, so it could well be called our cleanest gasoline,' says Kopra.

Neste's Futura gasolines are sold in Finland and all the Baltic countries, and in Russia in the St Petersburg area.

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2017, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 13.2 billion. In 2018, Neste placed 2nd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com