Bad Break for Nestle as KitKat Appeal Slips Through Fingers

07/25/2018 | 05:18pm CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

An appeal by Nestle SA (NESN.EB) to trademark its KitKat chocolate bar was foiled Wednesday by the European Court of Justice, the latest setback for the Swiss company in a long-running battle over the shape of the four-fingered chocolate bar.

The court ruled that Nestle's four-fingered KitKat doesn't have a distinctive enough character to warrant a trademark.

Nestle said Wednesday's judgment isn't final and that the case will be sent back to the EU Board of Appeal, which will examine evidence that Nestle says proves its KitKat is distinctive enough to be registered as an EU trademark.

"We believe that the distinctive shape of our four finger KitKat deserves protection," a spokeswoman for Nestle said.

The food-and-beverage company won protected status in 2006 for the four-fingered design of the KitKat from the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

In 2007, rival Cadbury Schweppes--now part of Mondelez International--urged the EUIPO to invalidate the trademarking, a plea that was subsequently rejected. Mondelez, whose Kvikk Lunsj chocolate bar looks similar to the KitKat, then asked the EU to overrule the EUIPO's decision.

In 2016, the General Court annulled the EUIPO's decision saying that the EUIPO "had erred in law in finding that the mark at issue had acquired distinctive character through use in the EU," and adding that the character acquired was proven for only part of the EU. Wednesday's ruling upholds the court's 2016 decision.

The same EU court previously ruled in 2012 that Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG's (LISN.EB) chocolate bunny--a sweet that comes wrapped in gold foil with a red ribbon around its neck--can't be trademarked because it lacks any distinctive character.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDT & SPRUENGLI -0.38% 78300 Delayed Quote.11.51%
LONDON COFFEE 0.22% 1784 End-of-day quote.3.36%
LONDON SUGAR 0.40% 325.6 End-of-day quote.-17.53%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL -0.20% 41.45 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
NESTLÉ -0.17% 68.78 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
NESTLÉ -0.30% 79.86 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
NEW YORK COCOA -1.83% 2257 End-of-day quote.18.79%
