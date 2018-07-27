Food group Danone's second quarter sales growth slows as Morocco boycott weighs

Log in
07/27/2018 | 08:21am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French food group Danone is pictured during the company's 2017 annual results in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French food group Danone kept its annual financial goals although revenue growth slowed in the second quarter, reflecting lost dairy sales stemming from a consumer boycott in Morocco and a truck strike in Brazil.

Chinese demand for baby food and sales from its water division, however, remained solid and its dairy business in north America returned to growth in the second quarter.

Danone also posted a 7.9 percent rise in first-half operating profit, helped by cost control and synergies from its takeover of U.S organic food maker WhiteWave last year.

Danone, which is the world's largest yoghurt maker and has brands like Actimel and Activia, expected the boycott in Morocco, which cut sales by 40 percent in the second quarter, to continue and to weigh on the second half performance.

Danone said last month that its local dairy firm Centrale Danone had lost more than 50 percent of its market share in Morocco in fresh milk, due to the boycott.

The boycott was launched earlier this year against what protesters in Morocco say are unfair prices set by large groups linked to a business and political elite, or foreign brands.

Nevertheless, Danone's chief financial officer Cecile Cabanis said Danone was capable of offsetting the challenges caused by the problems in Morocco.

"We are entering the second half with an operating model capable of offsetting these headwinds," Cabanis told reporters.

Danone's first-half operating profit reached 1.784 billion euros (£1.6 billion), a like-for-like rise of 7.9 percent, which was in line with a company-compiled median of analyst estimates for 1.785 billion euros in profit.

Second-quarter like-for-like sales, rose 3.3 percent - slightly above analysts' expectations for 3.1 percent growth.

This marked a slowdown from 4.9 percent growth in the first quarter but beat the 2.6 percent achieved by rival Nestle in the second quarter.

Danone, which is targeting an operating margin above 16 percent and like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent by 2020, reiterated its expectation for a double-digit rise in 2018 underlying earnings per share (EPS), excluding the impact of the sale of a stake in Japan's Yakult.

Along with consumer goods rivals such as Nestle and Unilever, Danone has come under investor pressure to improve results and it needs to deliver on 2020 profit margin and sales growth targets set last year.

Earlier this month, Unilever said it expected sales growth to accelerate later this year, as Unilever pushes through price rises to offset higher commodity costs.

Danone's purchase last year of WhiteWave, which makes almond milk and organic products, is intended to boost profit margins, given WhiteWave's generally affluent clientele, while Danone has also been cutting costs.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

By Dominique Vidalon
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRALE DANONE 0.00% 793 End-of-day quote.12.32%
DANONE 0.52% 65.64 Real-time Quote.-6.16%
NESTLÉ 1.85% 81.38 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
UNILEVER -0.17% 4279.5 Delayed Quote.3.73%
UNILEVER (NL) -0.08% 48.94 Delayed Quote.4.23%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 91 662 M
EBIT 2018 15 035 M
Net income 2018 10 633 M
Debt 2018 25 285 M
Yield 2018 3,02%
P/E ratio 2018 22,82
P/E ratio 2019 20,40
EV / Sales 2018 2,95x
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart NESTLÉ
Duration : Period :
Nestlé Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 85,2  CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President & Head-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ-4.65%246 129
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-22.22%73 516
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.10%61 245
DANONE-6.16%52 705
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY19.04%26 449
GENERAL MILLS-25.50%25 568
