NESTLÉ
Nestle : CEO says is in full agreement with chairman on strategy

07/26/2018 | 03:45pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider is seen on a screen, during the opening of the 151st Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider on Thursday defended the food giant's efforts to improve margins without sacrificing growth, also countering speculation he could be in disagreement with Chairman Paul Bulcke on the strategy.

"The year-to-date results show some of our progress, we are pleased, but not satisfied. We are far from done, there's a lot more to come," Schneider told investors on a call after Nestle posted better-than-expected organic growth for the first half of 2018.

He also underscored his good working relationship with his predecessor and current Chairman Bulcke, saying the pair were "in full agreement regarding the scope and the accelerated pace of the actions" being put into place, countering speculation Bulcke might disapprove of Schneider setting new priorities.

Nestle is under pressure from activist shareholder Third Point to overhaul the portfolio more quickly and radically to boost growth and margins.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 91 611 M
EBIT 2018 15 039 M
Net income 2018 10 586 M
Debt 2018 24 933 M
Yield 2018 3,08%
P/E ratio 2018 22,56
P/E ratio 2019 20,10
EV / Sales 2018 2,95x
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
Capitalization 245 B
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 84,6  CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President & Head-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ-4.44%247 370
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.05%73 516
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-3.04%61 245
DANONE-6.65%52 705
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY17.86%26 449
GENERAL MILLS-26.55%25 568
