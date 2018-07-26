Nestle : CEO says is in full agreement with chairman on strategy

"The year-to-date results show some of our progress, we are pleased, but not satisfied. We are far from done, there's a lot more to come," Schneider told investors on a call after Nestle posted better-than-expected organic growth for the first half of 2018.

He also underscored his good working relationship with his predecessor and current Chairman Bulcke, saying the pair were "in full agreement regarding the scope and the accelerated pace of the actions" being put into place, countering speculation Bulcke might disapprove of Schneider setting new priorities.

Nestle is under pressure from activist shareholder Third Point to overhaul the portfolio more quickly and radically to boost growth and margins.

