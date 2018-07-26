Nestle : Nestlé co-founds the Global Coalition for Animal Welfare

Nestlé and six other food companies today joined forces through the Global Coalition for Animal Welfare (GCAW) to advance animal welfare standards throughout the global food supply chain.

is the world's first global food industry-led collaboration uniting major companies and animal welfare experts working towards improving standard for animals at scale to meet consumer demand for food products from animals reared in systems that promote good welfare.

By building relationships with like-minded stakeholders, Nestlé joins efforts to collectively address current systemic barriers to change, share best practices as well as accelerate the development of standards and progress on key welfare issues.

aims to publish a collective action agenda in the first half of 2019, focusing on five priority work streams, including cage free policies and improved broiler chicken welfare.

Nestlé's involvement within builds on its existing commitment on farm animal welfare (pdf, 2Mb).

Last year Nestlé announced that it will source cage free eggs only as ingredients for all its food products globally by 2025.

Additionally, in October 2017 Nestlé pledged to improve conditions for chickens raised to provide meat ingredients for our businesses in the United States. This is followed by an announcement in June 2018 to implement similar improvements for all of its food products in Europe.

Ensuring decent farm animal welfare standards in Nestlé's supply chain is part of the company's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

Read the press release.