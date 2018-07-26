Nestle : expects better second half after quarterly growth beats poll

"As we look towards the second half of 2018, we expect further improvement in our organic revenue growth. Margin improvement is expected to accelerate with further benefits from our efficiency programs and more favourable commodity pricing," Mark Schneider, the CEO of the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe instant coffee said in a statement on Thursday.

Organic sales growth that strips out currency swings and portfolio changes slowed less than expected to 2.6 percent in the second quarter, from 2.8 percent in the first quarter, beating forecasts for 2.2 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by Emma Thomasson)