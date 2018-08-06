Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Nestle Lanka PLC    NEST   LK0128N00005

NESTLE LANKA PLC (NEST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nestle Lanka : Creamy, delicious and rich in calcium, NESTLÉ a+™ full cream UHT milk enters the market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 05:26am CEST
To Press Releases listAug 6, 2018

Consumers are in for a treat with the all-new NESTLÉ a+ full creamUHT milk. Creamy and delicious, NESTLÉ a+ is made with the finest fresh milk, sourced from approximately 20,000 Sri Lankan farmers. Benefiting from Nestlé's more than 150-year international dairy expertise, the high-quality product offers nutrient-packed goodness, a rich creamy taste and convenience all in one. Additionally, consumers can rest assured that purchasing NESTLÉ a+ benefits local farmers; contributing to their livelihoods by creating increased demand for local milk.

Said Ruwan Welikala, Nestlé Vice President - Ambient Dairy: 'Nestlé started with dairy-based products over 150 years ago and we still benefit from this expertise today. The Nestlé name on a product is a promise of quality and that's why we ensure our milk is perfect right from the start. We train all of our farmers to produce milk to the highest quality standards and nurture the milk sourcing process every step of the way; ensuring that what reaches our consumers is nothing but the best. Our consumers already benefit from a range of world-leading dairy products through Nestlé and we're proud to offer yet another world-class product made with local milk.'

Milk is naturally rich in calcium and a range of other key nutrients. It is in fact considered one of the best sources of calcium to maintain healthy bones, skin and teeth, and is far more appealing to most children over other calcium-rich food, making it a popular choice for parents. The fact that the benefits of milk can be reaped well into adulthood has created a growing demand for liquid milk; as consumers lean towards convenience and the Sri Lankan government actively encourages the consumption of liquid milk, especially among children.

Sri Lanka's dairy industry is an emerging one, with a relatively low milk supply. However Nestlé's work with local milk farmers, for over 30 years, has helped develop the industry to produce enough high quality milk for Nestlé's dairy-based products. These include Nespray Fortigrow full cream milk powder, Milo RTD (Ready-to-Drink), Milkmaid, Nespray Nutri-Up, Nespray Coco-Up, Nespray Fortigrow Milky Biscuit, Nestomalt RTD, Nescafé RTD, and now its latest NESTLÉ a+ full creamUHT milk product.

Said Shivani Hegde, Nestlé Managing Director: 'Our ambition has always been to grow communities along with our business; to offer value to our consumers as well as for society. We're proud to launch yet another product that not only meets the nutritional needs of our consumers but also contributes to the livelihood of local Sri Lankan farmers. NESTLÉ a+ is yet another product thatdemonstrates our company purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.'

Nestlé began working with the government and local farmers in the 1980's to implement its milk-district model and increase the yield and quality of local milk. The company today provides approximately 20,000 farmers with regular training programmes, technical and microfinancing assistance, mobile veterinary clinics, milk churns and other resources. It has also invested considerably in establishing essential infrastructure for dairy farmers, such as milk collection points and chilling centres (which keeps the milk fresh), to provide them a secure route to market. Nestlé's work not only enables it to source local milk of very high quality, providing consumers a range of high-quality nutritious products made with local milk, but also offers local milk farmers a lifeline in growing their business and supporting their families.

Disclaimer

Nestlé Lanka plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 03:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESTLE LANKA PLC
05:26aNESTLE LANKA : Creamy, delicious and rich in calcium, NESTLÉ a+™ full crea..
PU
07/27NESTLE LANKA : National Schools Netball championship in Kandy
AQ
07/12NESTLE LANKA : Nestlé launches ‘Towards an Iron-Clad Nation’ campaig..
PU
07/05NESTLE LANKA : Nestlé’s successful milk-district model is helping to enhan..
PU
06/07NESTLE LANKA : Nestlé awarded ‘Sri Lanka’s No.1 Most Valuable Food a..
PU
05/16NESTLE LANKA : Nestlé Milo to send six football players to FC Barcelona to devel..
PU
05/09NESTLE LANKA : Students vote Nestlé’s Milo ‘Student Beverage Brand o..
PU
04/09NESTLE LANKA : Nestlé launches Maggi Creations - Sri Lanka’s first noodle ..
PU
02/23NESTLE LANKA : 2017 revenue up 3% to Rs 37.6 b amidst challenging market conditi..
AQ
02/15NESTLÉ LAUNCHES NESPRAY COCO-UP : Sri Lanka’s first dairy milk beverage wi..
PU
More news
Financials (LKR)
Sales 2018 41 008 M
EBIT 2018 5 954 M
Net income 2018 4 244 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,30%
P/E ratio 2018 22,91
P/E ratio 2019 19,47
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,12x
Capitalization 97 243 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1 925  LKR
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shivani Hegde Managing Director & Executive Director
Suresh Narayanan Chairman
Gurcharan Grover Director, Director-Finance & Control
Rohit Mittal Senior Vice President-Technical
Ranjeevan Seevaratnam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLE LANKA PLC609
NESTLÉ-2.86%250 650
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-17.08%72 273
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL2.24%64 549
DANONE-2.50%54 033
GENERAL MILLS-20.32%28 031
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.