Net Element Inc : SeeThruEquity Issues Update on Net Element, Inc.

Net Element, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: NETE, "Net Element") is a global financial technology and value-added solutions company that supports payment technology solutions, online payments and value-added transactional services in emerging countries and in the United States. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Highlights from the update include:

We are updating coverage of Net Element following multiple company announcements since our last note, including updates on company transaction volume, the launch of the company's Netevia platform, and a deal in which the company acquired a transactional services portfolio from partner Universal Payment Systems ("UPS"), a Garden Grove, CA-based provider of bankcard payment processing services and value added solutions. Highlights of the recent events are as follows:

Net Element acquires transactional services assets from UPS. NETE announced that had acquired certain transactional services assets from partner UPS on July 31, 2018, for $2.7mn.

Deal expected to add $5mn+ in gross profits. Net Element management stated that the deal, which was executed through its Unified Payments subsidiary, is expected to add over $5mn in gross profits over the next four years, with continued profit contribution thereafter.

Transaction dollar volume rises by 37% in 1H18. Net Element reported that transaction dollars processed on its platform increased by 37% in the first half of the year to reach $1.62 billion, versus $1.18 billion the first half of 2017.

The total number of transactions processed on Net Element's platform also increased robustly. The company processed 50.2mn transactions in 1H18, up more than 40% from 35.7mn processed in the first half of 2017, according to the company.

On June 12, 2018, Net Element announced that it had extended the capabilities of its new multi-channel payments platform for small and medium-sized businesses, Netevia, to include a smart solution for enabling secure business-to-business (B2B) vendor payments. According to the company statement, Statista's 2017 B2B Ecommerce report estimates that global B2B sales were $7.7 trillion. Net Element management believes it is positioned to compete in this market as the vendor payment solution operates via a web-friendly and mobile platform which can work with existing accounting systems and does not require complex integration.

No change to target following results

The price target remains unchanged for Net Element following recent announcements. NETE's announcements suggest the company continued to identify growth initiatives, as evidenced by growth in transaction volume, new product enhancements, and the UPS deal announcement. We see the company as a high risk, high growth company in the mobile electronics space. We would look to re-evaluate the target as the company updates investors on its progress and clarifies expectations for blockchain in 2018-2019.

