Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Net Insight AB    NETI B   SE0000366098

NET INSIGHT AB (NETI B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Net Insight : Live broadcast of FIFA World Cup in Russia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 01:26pm CEST

August 6, 2018

Live broadcast of FIFA World Cup in Russia

Controlware and Net Insight optimized the transmission networks of ARD and ZDF

Net Insight and Controlware, a successful Net Insight partner in Germany, providing system integration and managed services, supported broadcasters ARD and ZDF during their live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup in Russia from 14th of June until 15th of July 2018.

The HD and UHD networks are based on Net Insight's media transport solution ensuring excellent transmission quality and trouble-free operation of the networks throughout the entire duration of the event.

Controlware has supported ARD and ZDF for almost ten years with planning, implementation, analysis and troubleshooting of transmission links to the broadcasting centers and transmission links at numerous global sporting events, including the Olympic Games in Vancouver, London, Sochi and Rio de Janeiro as well as the FIFA World Cup in South Africa. The broadcasting team is well acquainted with the needs of the broadcasters through these joint projects.

As Russia is a large country the broadcasters decided to renounce the broadcasting center in the host country and broadcast the 64 World Cup games from the National Broadcasting Center (NBC) of Südwestrundfunk in Baden-Baden in Germany.

The bundling of editorial staff, technology, production and moderation in the NBC made it possible to provide high-quality and cost-effective TV and online program that went far beyond the usual transmission standards.

Media transport solutions from Net Insight

In order to ensure a high-quality and trouble-free video transmission in complex networks, the Controlware team supported the ZDF and ARD teams to integrate the powerful media transport platforms Nimbra 688 and 680 . The Nimbras optimized traffic in the redundantly designed ten-gigabit route between Baden-Baden and the central transmission hub in Russia as well as in the one-gigabit route linking the NBC with the national team hotel near Moscow. The technical teams at ARD and ZDF were also supported by Net Insight's professional services team onsite during the entire World Cup.

Henrik Svantesson, Head of Sales DACH at Net Insight, rates the World Cup broadcast from Russia as an important milestone in the field of transmission technology, 'The World Cup studio in Baden-Baden had a thirty-square-meter, crystal-clear UHD screen LED wall with live content from the stadiums in UHD quality transported by the Nimbra platform.

'In technical terms, new standards have been set and we are very pleased that we have contributed to the success of FIFA World Cup together with Controlware.'

Read more about Controlware's broadcasting solutions

Disclaimer

Net Insight AB published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 11:25:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NET INSIGHT AB
01:26pNET INSIGHT : Live broadcast of FIFA World Cup in Russia
PU
07/2020/07/2018 NET INSIGHT AB : Net Insight Interim Report January - June 2018
PU
07/20NET INSIGHT AB : Net Insight Interim Report January - June 2018
GL
07/17NET INSIGHT AB : half-yearly earnings release
07/05NET INSIGHT : 05/07/2018 Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim rep..
PU
07/05NET INSIGHT : Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim report January..
GL
07/02NET INSIGHT AB : Net Insight Wins Significant Order From European Partner for Vi..
AQ
06/2828/06/2018 NET INSIGHT AB : Net Insight wins significant order from European par..
PU
06/28NET INSIGHT AB : Net Insight wins significant order from European partner for V..
GL
06/12NET INSIGHT : VP Human Resources leaves Net Insight
AQ
More news
Chart NET INSIGHT AB
Duration : Period :
Net Insight AB Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NET INSIGHT AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Sund Chief Executive Officer
Margot Gunilla Fransson Chairman
Pelle Bourn Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karlsson Chief Technology Officer & VP-Product Portfolio
Anders Kjell Allan Harrysson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NET INSIGHT AB-17.55%170
CISCO SYSTEMS11.83%201 424
QUALCOMM2.16%96 963
ERICSSON31.25%26 381
ARISTA NETWORKS INC9.32%19 535
HARRIS CORPORATION14.63%19 279
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.