Body-Worn Cameras: On Site or in the Cloud?

Over the last three years, body-worn camera programs have spread throughout police and law enforcement agencies. As of 2015, one-third of the 18,000 police departments in the United States already had body cam programs. Since then, an ever-increasing number of departments have turned to these devices to improve public confidence, transparency, and accountability.

As demand for body-worn camera programs grows, departments must grapple with the practical aspects of their implementation.

There's no doubt that body-worn cameras generate what can seem like an overwhelming amount of data for police departments. Some public cloud providers have capitalized on this fact to sow fear, uncertainty, and doubt over the high costs of data storage, training, and administration in the environment. According to Police Executive Research Forum, 39% of departments that do not use body-worn cameras cite the cost of management as a primary barrier to adoption. Some departments are putting their entire body-worn camera programs on hold due to unaffordable costs.

Before you buy into the myth that you lack the skill to manage all this data, we'd like to offer a different view.

As a law enforcement agency, you are the ideal steward of your data. You have the skill, experience, policies, and procedures in place to manage your body-worn camera data most effectively in house. You have rules in place today to handle physical evidence. Digital data is no different. Even if you turn your body-worn camera data over to a third party, you still have a duty to govern and maintain the integrity of that data. We have seen departments get bitten when their cloud solutions fail to comply with the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) requirements.

And although cloud services offer the instant scalability to handle immense amounts of data, that flexibility can come at a cost. The cost of storing body-worn camera data in a typical cloud environment can be as much as $0.05 per gigabyte per month, plus additional cost per gigabyte when you exceed your quota. And that's just the cost of storage. There are additional charges for reading and restoring that data. Because cloud prices are generally static, your costs will only increase as you grow. In contrast, the cost for on-premises solutions declines an average of 30% to 35% per year. That means that with NetApp® video surveillance solutions, you can manage your data internally for as little as $0.004 per gigabyte per month over 5 years: a savings of 92%+ over cloud-based storage. With each officer requiring 1TB to 2TB of storage over the course of 5 years, the savings add up.

So before buying into the fear, uncertainty, and doubt around the deluge of body-worn camera data, it is important to understand your environment and work with providers that can help you accomplish your goals and objectives. Take the time to learn what your service agreement includes and what your additional costs and responsibilities are. While the cloud might not be right for your primary storage needs, it could be a great backup solution because encrypted secondary copies of data are not subject to CJIS compliance requirements.

NetApp E-Series video surveillance storage solutions provide fast, reliable video storage that is easy to deploy, manage, and scale. We work with leading channel partners to provide turnkey body-worn camera solutions that include hardware, software, setup, installation, and support. You get a video evidence black box in your evidence locker that can be backed up to a secondary site or the cloud according to your requirements.

NetApp has partnered with Arrow to create SentiVault®, an industry-leading body-worn camera solution. Learn more.