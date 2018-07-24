Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP (NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/24 07:50:20 pm
79.62 USD   -2.17%
07:18pNETAPP : What’s New with OnCommand System Manager 9.4?
PU
07:18pCLOUD VOLUMES F : A Coder’s Perspective
PU
11:58aNETAPP : What Do Customers Want from a Cloud Volumes Service? (Part ..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud: A Coder’s Perspective

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

After months of successful private preview with select customers, NetApp Cloud Volumes Service is about to become publicly available on Google Cloud. We are super excited! We have gotten great input and fantastic feedback from our preview customers that has resulted in an even tighter integration with GCP.

In our expanded availability, announced just last week, GCP customers will experience NetApp Cloud Volumes fully integrated into the GCP UI framework, providing a great experience. The partnership between NetApp and Google Engineering has been nothing short of fantastic. I will remember our joint code jamming sessions (peer programming) and the brainstorming sessions for the rest of my life. Working with the brilliant engineers on both sides was one of my favourite moments since the acquisition. I never liked being a CEO, but then again, who actually does? Coding and brainstorming sessions are so much more fun.

I don't know if it was blind luck or some genius plan from our product management teams (very likely,) but we've gotten almost every single flavour of workload from our private preview customers on GCP testing Cloud Volumes: Genome Sequencing, Database (Oracle, Postgres, MySQL and Mongo,) Streaming, Web Content Management, Rendering and Big Data Analytics. We have worked closely with our private preview customers to adapt the service to these diverse workloads. That is one of the reasons why we introduced the capability within Cloud Volumes to select the appropriate service level for your workload type:

  • Standard, providing 16MB/s per TB
  • Premium, providing 64MB/s per TB
  • Extreme, providing a whopping 128MB/s per TB

Performance on volumes scales according to the capacity quota you choose, at initial volume creation, or at any time after creation. Another unique value proposition of NetApp Cloud Volumes is the fact that you can change the performance service level on the fly if you feel like your application needs a bit more performance, or during seasonal spikes. Proof is in this demo right here.

It is not only the massive performance gains that are unique to NetApp Cloud Volumes. It's also the data management capabilities that bring a totally new dimension to data management in the cloud. You can create on-demand Snapshots, you can restore from a Snapshot with a click, you can schedule Snapshots or set Snapshot policies per volume. We have seen customers using this to either move from their development environments to testing or staging and then to production in a matter of seconds, or to ensure that their developers are always working on production data sets. Users can also set export policies for added security, and choose between protocols, NFS or SMB, to build or deploy UNIX or Windows-based applications.

Coming very soon to a GCP region near you, you will be able to choose Cloud Sync either as a one-time migration method or to keep data continuously in sync between GCP regions, or from on-premise to GCP. Another feature coming soon is a fully-integrated Cloud Backup service which gives you the capability to backup your Cloud Volumes data (file) to Google Cloud Storage (the GCP Object Storage). Lastly, the ability to create, update and delete via APIs is also in the works.

We are proud of what we have accomplished with both Google and our private preview customers over the last few months, and the feedback we've received is just too good not to share with you.

I just created a new NetApp Cloud Volume, created a VM instance and mounted the volume on that instance. From my iPhone. On a plane. @netapp@gcpcloud@jetblue TRUE CLOUD ARCHITECT! pic.twitter.com/KrnihQ0eQT

- Lukas Karlsson @ Google Cloud Next '18 (@lukwam) June 12, 2018

A massive thank you to Google Engineering and to our private preview customers. And to those who haven't yet tested NetApp Cloud Volumes on GCP - we look forward to working with you!

We'll be at Google NEXT in San Francisco, July 24-26. Come see us at Moscone South, booth #S1530 to get a hands-on live demo of Cloud Volumes for GCP, and some swag, of course! While you are there, ask us about our 50% OFF Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud limited promotion.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 17:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
07:18pNETAPP : What’s New with OnCommand System Manager 9.4?
PU
07:18pCLOUD VOLUMES FOR GOOGLE CLOUD : A Coder’s Perspective
PU
11:58aNETAPP : What Do Customers Want from a Cloud Volumes Service? (Part 2)
PU
07/23NETAPP : Automation and Containerized Apps Success with NetApp Trident and RedHa..
PU
07/23NETAPP : Get Ready to Crank Up the Volume At Google NEXT
PU
07/20TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 148 : An Introduction to Cloud Volumes Service
PU
07/19STORAGE PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS : High-Performance vs Hype
PU
07/19NETAPP : Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Expands Availability and Offers..
BU
07/18NETAPP : Automation-Ready Unified Manager for the Modern Data Center
PU
07/18AN UPDATE ON THE PLEXISTOR ACQUISITI : Introducing NetApp Memory Accelerated Dat..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/15BY THE NUMBERS : Technology Stocks With Rising Expectations 
07/12NetApp initiated at 18% upside 
07/12BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 33 
07/10DA Davidson raises its NetApp target to 13% upside 
07/06Technology And Telecom Dashboard - Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 220 M
EBIT 2019 1 276 M
Net income 2019 908 M
Finance 2019 2 549 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 23,88
P/E ratio 2020 20,32
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 21 608 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 76,6 $
Spread / Average Target -5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP47.13%21 608
WESTERN DIGITAL-3.96%22 934
PURE STORAGE INC50.06%5 550
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-25.63%868
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.4.85%821
INNODISK CORP--.--%346
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.