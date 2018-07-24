Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud: A Coder’s Perspective

After months of successful private preview with select customers, NetApp Cloud Volumes Service is about to become publicly available on Google Cloud. We are super excited! We have gotten great input and fantastic feedback from our preview customers that has resulted in an even tighter integration with GCP.

In our expanded availability, announced just last week, GCP customers will experience NetApp Cloud Volumes fully integrated into the GCP UI framework, providing a great experience. The partnership between NetApp and Google Engineering has been nothing short of fantastic. I will remember our joint code jamming sessions (peer programming) and the brainstorming sessions for the rest of my life. Working with the brilliant engineers on both sides was one of my favourite moments since the acquisition. I never liked being a CEO, but then again, who actually does? Coding and brainstorming sessions are so much more fun.

I don't know if it was blind luck or some genius plan from our product management teams (very likely,) but we've gotten almost every single flavour of workload from our private preview customers on GCP testing Cloud Volumes: Genome Sequencing, Database (Oracle, Postgres, MySQL and Mongo,) Streaming, Web Content Management, Rendering and Big Data Analytics. We have worked closely with our private preview customers to adapt the service to these diverse workloads. That is one of the reasons why we introduced the capability within Cloud Volumes to select the appropriate service level for your workload type:

Standard, providing 16MB/s per TB

Premium, providing 64MB/s per TB

Extreme, providing a whopping 128MB/s per TB

Performance on volumes scales according to the capacity quota you choose, at initial volume creation, or at any time after creation. Another unique value proposition of NetApp Cloud Volumes is the fact that you can change the performance service level on the fly if you feel like your application needs a bit more performance, or during seasonal spikes. Proof is in this demo right here.

It is not only the massive performance gains that are unique to NetApp Cloud Volumes. It's also the data management capabilities that bring a totally new dimension to data management in the cloud. You can create on-demand Snapshots, you can restore from a Snapshot with a click, you can schedule Snapshots or set Snapshot policies per volume. We have seen customers using this to either move from their development environments to testing or staging and then to production in a matter of seconds, or to ensure that their developers are always working on production data sets. Users can also set export policies for added security, and choose between protocols, NFS or SMB, to build or deploy UNIX or Windows-based applications.

Coming very soon to a GCP region near you, you will be able to choose Cloud Sync either as a one-time migration method or to keep data continuously in sync between GCP regions, or from on-premise to GCP. Another feature coming soon is a fully-integrated Cloud Backup service which gives you the capability to backup your Cloud Volumes data (file) to Google Cloud Storage (the GCP Object Storage). Lastly, the ability to create, update and delete via APIs is also in the works.

We are proud of what we have accomplished with both Google and our private preview customers over the last few months, and the feedback we've received is just too good not to share with you.

I just created a new NetApp Cloud Volume, created a VM instance and mounted the volume on that instance. From my iPhone. On a plane. @netapp@gcpcloud@jetblue TRUE CLOUD ARCHITECT! pic.twitter.com/KrnihQ0eQT

- Lukas Karlsson @ Google Cloud Next '18 (@lukwam) June 12, 2018

A massive thank you to Google Engineering and to our private preview customers. And to those who haven't yet tested NetApp Cloud Volumes on GCP - we look forward to working with you!

We'll be at Google NEXT in San Francisco, July 24-26. Come see us at Moscone South, booth #S1530 to get a hands-on live demo of Cloud Volumes for GCP, and some swag, of course! While you are there, ask us about our 50% OFF Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud limited promotion.