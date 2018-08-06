Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetApp    NTAP

NETAPP (NTAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NetApp : Please, Sir, I Want Some More Persistent Storage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

If you have ever seen the 1948 movie Oliver Twist, you know that there's a scene where Oliver, clutching his empty bowl, says to the person in charge, 'Please, sir, I want some more.'

This scene mirrors everyday life for modern application developers and for infrastructure teams (maybe with less angst). Application developers essentially say to infrastructure teams, 'Please, sir (or madam), I want some more storage for my application.' Storage administrators, who are the parish beadles in this scene, respond, 'What? Ask for more?'

OK, maybe the administrators aren't that harsh, and they are just trying to do their job, but too often in today's DevOps environments, a similar scene plays out repeatedly.

The struggle between requesters and granters of storage can seem like a narrative straight out of a Dickens' novel. Application development at full velocity is critical to business success, so developers need a friction-free development environment to write, to test, and to release code as rapidly as possible. On the other side, cloud architects and infrastructure teams want to know that the storage resources are being consumed as efficiently as possible and with no waste. And everybody wants to avoid more service tickets at all costs.

Enter Trident, an open-source project that is maintained and supported by NetApp®. With Trident, you get automated dynamic persistent storage provisioning. No more waiting endlessly for persistent volume claims to be fulfilled. No more endless queues of service tickets that request more storage volumes to be set up. The Olivers of the world are happy, the parish beadles are happy. Everyone gets what they need, when they need it.

To learn more about the challenges of application persistent storage and the solutions to those issues, read our newly released white paper, Persistent Storage for Containers Made Easy.

For more information on persistent storage for containers, learn more at netapp.com and thePub, our open source and developer community. You can also view technical documentation and download a copy of Trident on GitHub.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 19:05:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETAPP
09:06pNETAPP : Please, Sir, I Want Some More Persistent Storage
PU
08/03NETAPP : Worried about Windows File Shares in the Cloud? A Solution is Here!
PU
08/03TECH ONTAP PODCAST EPISODE 150 : Tech Careers and Advancement with Yadin Porter ..
PU
08/02NETAPP : Hosts First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Webcast
BU
08/02PARTNERS AND NETAPP : Creating the Future Together
PU
08/02NETAPP : Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays
BU
08/01NETAPP : Accelerate Your Journey to AI with NetApp and NVIDIA
PU
08/01NETAPP : and NVIDIA Supercharge Deep Learning with New AI Architecture
BU
08/01NETAPP : Trident 18.07 Introduces Support for AI/ML, CSI, FlexGroup Volumes & Mo..
PU
07/30NETAPP : What Do Customers Want from a Cloud Volumes Service? (Part 3)
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01July ChartBook - Trend Indicators And Relative Performance And Top Momentum E.. 
07/24PURE STORAGE : Not A Flash In The Pan 
07/15BY THE NUMBERS : Technology Stocks With Rising Expectations 
07/12NetApp initiated at 18% upside 
07/12BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 33 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 221 M
EBIT 2019 1 275 M
Net income 2019 909 M
Finance 2019 2 622 M
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 23,96
P/E ratio 2020 20,38
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
EV / Sales 2020 2,97x
Capitalization 21 521 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 78,4 $
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP47.65%21 521
WESTERN DIGITAL-14.55%20 336
PURE STORAGE INC38.84%5 024
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-22.09%909
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.7.27%840
INNODISK CORP--.--%352
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.