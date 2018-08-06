NetApp : Please, Sir, I Want Some More Persistent Storage

If you have ever seen the 1948 movie Oliver Twist, you know that there's a scene where Oliver, clutching his empty bowl, says to the person in charge, 'Please, sir, I want some more.'

This scene mirrors everyday life for modern application developers and for infrastructure teams (maybe with less angst). Application developers essentially say to infrastructure teams, 'Please, sir (or madam), I want some more storage for my application.' Storage administrators, who are the parish beadles in this scene, respond, 'What? Ask for more?'

OK, maybe the administrators aren't that harsh, and they are just trying to do their job, but too often in today's DevOps environments, a similar scene plays out repeatedly.

The struggle between requesters and granters of storage can seem like a narrative straight out of a Dickens' novel. Application development at full velocity is critical to business success, so developers need a friction-free development environment to write, to test, and to release code as rapidly as possible. On the other side, cloud architects and infrastructure teams want to know that the storage resources are being consumed as efficiently as possible and with no waste. And everybody wants to avoid more service tickets at all costs.

Enter Trident, an open-source project that is maintained and supported by NetApp®. With Trident, you get automated dynamic persistent storage provisioning. No more waiting endlessly for persistent volume claims to be fulfilled. No more endless queues of service tickets that request more storage volumes to be set up. The Olivers of the world are happy, the parish beadles are happy. Everyone gets what they need, when they need it.

To learn more about the challenges of application persistent storage and the solutions to those issues, read our newly released white paper, Persistent Storage for Containers Made Easy.

For more information on persistent storage for containers, learn more at netapp.com and thePub, our open source and developer community. You can also view technical documentation and download a copy of Trident on GitHub.