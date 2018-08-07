NetApp : SaaS Backup Has a Brand-New User Interface

The NetApp® SaaS Backup service is growing rapidly as customers adopt the service to make sure that their corporate data residing in the cloud is protected. We're always improving the service with enhancements to the look and feel to ensure the best possible user experience. With that goal in mind, we gave SaaS Backup a 'facelift' with new fonts and styles. The new GUI is designed to make it easier and more efficient for our customers to navigate through the service.

In addition to the new UI changes, on Monday July 31 we rolled out an enhanced version of the Retention module. The module's flexible capabilities enable our customers to set retention periods based on their business requirements. This feature will be covered in detail in another blog.

For a first look at the redesigned interface, sign in or sign up with your Microsoft Office 365 service account or your NetApp SSO account.

Dashboard Tab

Once you're authenticated and logged in, the dashboard displays the services configured. In the following example, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive, and Office 365 Groups are protected.

What's New Tab

The What's New tab displays the new features and enhancements. The tab is updated every two weeks. Since NetApp SaaS Backup is a cloud service offering new updates are pushed on a regular cadence and are transparent to our users.

Here's a snippet of the What's New change log.

Services Tab

To open the detailed service page, click the Services tab in the left pane or click Services in the middle pane.

In the following screenshot, Exchange Online service is selected to demonstrate the new look.

Mailboxes Tab

Click the arrow next to Protected Mailbox to display all the items that are already protected, including both the Primary User mailbox and Shared mailboxes.

To modify any account or backup services settings, select a radio button.

Reporting/Job History Tab

The reporting section provides detailed information about jobs and activity history (audit trails).

Support Tab

To access additional help and more resources in SaaS Backup, select Enhanced Support from the Navigation menu.

We're already hearing great feedback, and we're excited to continue evolving the service. To experience the new interface and protect your Microsoft Office 365 data, try SaaS Backup today. Sign up for a free 30-day trialand get access to all of the many features of SaaS Backup.