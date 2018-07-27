Log in
Tech ONTAP Podcast Episode 149: Cloud Volumes Service Performance with Oracle Databases

07/27/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

This week on the podcast, TME Chad Morgenstern joins us to discuss how performance looks in Cloud Volume Services for Oracle Database workloads.

Interested in Cloud Volumes Service? You can investigate on your own here: https://cloud.netapp.com/cloud-volumes.

Each week, the Tech ONTAP Podcast discusses all-things NetApp, interviews subject-matter experts, and provides insights into the storage industry. Follow the hosts on Twitter: Justin Parisi and Andrew Sullivan. Subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, or YouTube, or like us on Facebook.

Disclaimer

NetApp Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 15:01:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 221 M
EBIT 2019 1 275 M
Net income 2019 909 M
Finance 2019 2 517 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 23,84
P/E ratio 2020 20,28
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 21 453 M
Chart NETAPP
Duration : Period :
NetApp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETAPP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 77,9 $
Spread / Average Target -4,2%
Managers
NameTitle
George Kurian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Michael Nevens Chairman
Bill Berg Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Pasek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William H. Miller SVP & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETAPP46.95%21 453
WESTERN DIGITAL-3.07%22 632
PURE STORAGE INC47.23%5 333
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-23.00%900
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.7.40%842
INNODISK CORP--.--%344
