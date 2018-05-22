Log in
NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD (NTC)
NetComm Wireless : Announces IoT Partnership with Ericsson

05/22/2018 | 02:45am CEST

SYDNEY, May 22, 2018 - NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC), a leading global developer of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices, has joined the Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform to facilitate the adoption of Massive IoT. NetComm Wireless' industrial grade 4G LTE Machine-to-Machine (M2M) devices integrate Lightweight M2M (LwM2M) and now interoperate with the Ericsson IoT platform to streamline device onboarding worldwide.

Operators and other major players in the global IoT ecosystem can go-to-market faster with minimum risk using Ericsson's cloud-based IoT Accelerator platform to access LwM2M devices that enable mass-scale IoT deployments in areas such as automotive, logistics and manufacturing.

'We're in full progress of expanding the IoT Ecosystem of device and application partners interoperable with the IoT Accelerator platform, and we see this collaboration with NetComm Wireless and the portfolio of IIoT devices that they bring as a great contribution to that ecosystem, unleashing opportunities on the Internet of Things for operators leveraging cellular connectivity,' said Steffen Conradsen, Head of Device & Application Partner Ecosystem, IoT at Ericsson.

'The new collaboration will help to address the fragmentation challenges that the IoT ecosystem has faced from the outset and we're pleased to join Ericsson in enabling the uptake of IoT by operators and enterprises more seamlessly,' said Timo Brouwer, Chief Operating Officer, NetComm Wireless.

'Operators and other ecosystem players now have global access to tools that eliminate the high development costs and proprietary restrictions that stand in the way of large-scale IoT deployments,' he said.

LwM2M is an open device management protocol that enables the transfer of small amounts of data between devices and their management platforms. Introduced to simplify remote management, NetComm Wireless' LwM2M devices make it commercially viable to connect and manage remote sensors, pumps and other assets that need to run at a low cost.

NetComm Wireless' LwM2M devices are certified for deployment in Europe, the USA, Canada, the UAE, South East Asia, Japan and Australia.

About the Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform

The Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform is a cloud-based solution comprising of a set of platform services including all required functionality to manage IoT devices and sensor generated data. Its prime customer segment is mobile operators leveraging 3GPP cellular Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) networks with an expanded platform offering for the Internet of Things.

The Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP), Lightweight Machine-to-Machine protocol (LwM2M) and IPSO data model are key technologies supported by the IoT Accelerator platform for fast provisioning of constrained IoT devices and automatic detection of sensors and values. The platform is open, and developers can use their preferred frameworks to develop applications against the data presented by the platform using standard APIs.

About NetComm Wireless

NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is a leading developer of Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre and Cable to the distribution point (FTTdp / CTTdp) technologies that underpin an increasingly connected world. Our Listen. Innovate. Solve. methodology supports the unique requirements of leading telecommunications carriers, core network providers, system integrators, government and enterprise customers worldwide. For over 35 years, NetComm Wireless has engineered new generations of world first data communication products and is now a globally recognised communications technology innovator. Headquartered in Sydney (Australia), NetComm Wireless has offices in the US, Europe/UK and New Zealand. Visit: www.netcommwireless.com.

CONTACT:

Gloria Vincent,
Head of Communications,
NetComm Wireless,
+61-402-564-672,
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Netcomm Wireless Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 00:44:01 UTC
