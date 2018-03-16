NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Markets were mixed Thursday as concerns of a possible trade war continued to linger. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.47 percent to close at 24,873.66, while the S&P 500 Index declined 0.08 percent to close at 2,747.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.20 percent to close at 7,481.74. Positive economic data was not enough to lift the broader markets higher. The government reported initial jobless claims dropped by 4,000 to 226,000 for the week ended March 10th, which topped economists' expectations of 228,000, according to MarketWatch.

NetEase, Inc.

Switch, Inc.

NetEase's stock moved 3.63% higher Thursday, to close the day at $325.58. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1,527,068 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1,284,761 shares. In the last year, NetEase's shares have traded in a range of 253.20 - 377.64. The share price has gained 28.59% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $308.79 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $306.58. Shares of NetEase are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 25.52. NetEase have gained roughly 5.17 percent in the past month and are down 5.65 percent year-to-date.

On Thursday, shares of Switch recorded a trading volume of 976,552 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 857,336 shares. The stock ended the day 4.14% higher at 15.60. The share price has gained 16.94% from its 52 week low with a 52 week trading range of 13.34 - 24.90. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $15.29 is below its 200-day moving average of $17.16. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 99.36. Switch have fallen roughly 1.64 percent in the past month and are down 14.24 percent year-to-date.

