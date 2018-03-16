Log in
03/16/2018 | 01:33pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Markets were mixed Thursday as concerns of a possible trade war continued to linger. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.47 percent to close at 24,873.66, while the S&P 500 Index declined 0.08 percent to close at 2,747.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.20 percent to close at 7,481.74. Positive economic data was not enough to lift the broader markets higher. The government reported initial jobless claims dropped by 4,000 to 226,000 for the week ended March 10th, which topped economists' expectations of 228,000, according to MarketWatch.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

NetEase, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NTES

Switch, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SWCH

NetEase's stock moved 3.63% higher Thursday, to close the day at $325.58. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1,527,068 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1,284,761 shares. In the last year, NetEase's shares have traded in a range of 253.20 - 377.64. The share price has gained 28.59% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $308.79 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $306.58. Shares of NetEase are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 25.52. NetEase have gained roughly 5.17 percent in the past month and are down 5.65 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's NetEase, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NTES

On Thursday, shares of Switch recorded a trading volume of 976,552 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 857,336 shares. The stock ended the day 4.14% higher at 15.60. The share price has gained 16.94% from its 52 week low with a 52 week trading range of 13.34 - 24.90. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $15.29 is below its 200-day moving average of $17.16. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 99.36. Switch have fallen roughly 1.64 percent in the past month and are down 14.24 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Switch, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SWCH

Our Actionable Research on NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) and Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com



© Accesswire 2018
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2018 69 454 M
EBIT 2018 13 047 M
Net income 2018 11 863 M
Finance 2018 56 880 M
Yield 2018 1,11%
P/E ratio 2018 21,69
P/E ratio 2019 18,95
EV / Sales 2018 2,95x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 262 B
Chart NETEASE
Duration : Period :
NetEase Technical Analysis Chart | NTES | US64110W1027 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NETEASE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 2 205  CNY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lei Ding Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhao Xuan Yang Chief Financial Officer
Ting Bun Lee Director
Michael Tong Director
Lun Feng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETEASE-9.69%41 189
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.06%145 655
ACCENTURE5.17%104 423
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.96%85 139
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING-0.61%52 035
VMWARE, INC.-0.45%50 001
