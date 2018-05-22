NetEase : Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts' Day

BEIJING, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) ("NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it celebrated its extensive portfolio of existing and upcoming PC and mobile games at the NetEase Fourth Annual "520 Game Enthusiasts' Day" on May 20, 2018 in Guangzhou.

Some of the event highlights are as follows:

NetEase introduced the NetEase Da Shen , which is an online community of elite game players, key opinion leaders, and masters of the game circle. With a rich collection of exclusive official news, coupons, anecdotes and live-chatting functions, NetEase Da Shen aims to bring NetEase's game players onto a single platform.

NetEase unveiled over 20 new PC and mobile titles including MMO games, sandbox games, battle arena games, puzzle games, simulation games, collectible card games and sports games.

NetEase shared plans to further expand and cultivate 14 of its legacy game franchises by introducing exciting new expansion packs, organizing e-sports tournaments, collaborating with other popular content, and continuing globalization efforts.

NetEase announced partnerships with TV, film and stage production companies as well as book and comic publishers to extend NetEase's game brands to a broader entertainment audience. Participants enjoyed, among other things, trailers from a newly produced Onmyoji live action movie as well as previews of internet dramas based on the Knives Out and Tianxia franchises.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is a leading internet technology company in China. Dedicated to providing online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce, NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular PC-client and mobile games, e-commerce businesses, advertising services and e-mail services. In partnership with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers, NetEase also operates some of the most popular international online games in China. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

