NetEnt publ : Invitation to presentation of NetEnt’s year-end earnings report for 2017

02/01/2018 | 10:10am CET
Financial News | 2018-02-01, 10:00

On Thursday, February 15, 2018, at 7:30 am (CET) NetEnt will release its year-end earnings report for 2017. Following the earnings release, on the same day at 9:00 a.m. (CET), NetEnt invites analysts, media and investors to the company's offices at Vasagatan 16 in Stockholm, where CEO Per Eriksson will present the report.

The presentation will be held in English and will start with a brief presentation of the earnings report, followed by a Q&A session.

Please notify your participation via e-mail to [email protected]

The presentation can also be viewed live via webcast on NetEnt's website www.netent.com or at www.financialhearings.com.

The link to the webcast is: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/netent-q4-2017

We look forward to your participation.

Roland Glasfors, Investor Relations, NetEnt AB (publ)
Phone +46 760 024 863
[email protected]

NetEnt AB (publ) is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world's most successful online casino operators. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (NET-B) and employs 900 people in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Krakow, Gothenburg, Gibraltar and New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.netent.com

NetEnt AB published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:09:08 UTC.

