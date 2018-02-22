Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

NETFLIX : 'THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY' ADDS CAMERON BRITTON, COLM FEORE, ADAM GODLEY, and ASHLEY MADEKWE

02/22/2018 | 12:31am CET

The Netflix original series The Umbrella Academy is expanding its ranks and adding Cameron Britton (Mindhunter), Colm Feore (House of Cards), Adam Godley (Breaking Bad), and Ashley Madekwe (Revenge).

Character Descriptions:

CAMERON BRITTON - Set for the series regular role of Hazel

An infamously ruthless and efficient hit-man, currently under contract. His job is to time travel and assassinate targets in different decades. Though a loyal company man who has enjoyed what he does for decades, the job starts to wear on him -- which puts him at odds with his equally lethal partner, 'Cha-Cha' (Mary J. Blige).

COLM FEORE - Set for the series regular role of Reginald Hargreeves

Sir Reginald Hargreeves is a world-renowned billionaire industrialist and eccentric inventor-Howard Hughes meets Elon Musk. He is also the adoptive father of seven children who were born under mysterious circumstances and have supernatural abilities. Hargreeves deprived them of any normal childhood, instead relentlessly training and manipulating them into a dysfunctional team of young superheroes.

ADAM GODLEY - Set for the series regular role of Pogo (V.O./Motion Capture)

Pogo is a genetically engineered, tweed jacket-wearing, talking chimpanzee. He is the trusted, wise aide and companion to eccentric billionaire Reginald Hargreeves. Much beloved by the Hargreeves' adopted children, Pogo tries to carry on his deceased master's legacy by keeping the siblings together.

ASHLEY MADEKWE - Set for the role of Detective Patch

Detective Eudora 'Margot' Patch is a driven, fast riser within the police department focused on solving a string of crimes in the city. Some might call her arrogant, but she gets the job done, and with charm. She plays by the book, but that doesn't make her soft. She isn't sympathetic to vigilantism--which puts her at odds with a certain sibling of the Umbrella Academy.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++

Netflix Inc. published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 23:30:02 UTC.

