Netflix : Forming Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama

05/21/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

Hollywood, Calif., May 21, 2018 -- President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series with Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service.

The Obamas will produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features. These projects will be available to the 125 million member Netflix households in 190 countries.

The Obamas have established Higher Ground Productions as the entity under which they will produce content for Netflix.

'One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,' said President Obama. 'That's why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix - we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.'

'Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,' said Mrs. Obama. 'Netflix's unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.'

'Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world's most respected and highly-recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better,' said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. 'We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.'

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 125 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Media contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 16:04:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 096 M
EBIT 2018 1 775 M
Net income 2018 1 288 M
Debt 2018 6 725 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 113,86
P/E ratio 2019 70,13
EV / Sales 2018 9,20x
EV / Sales 2019 7,50x
Capitalization 141 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | NFLX | US64110L1061 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 330 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Wells CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX69.42%141 371
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD0.78%496 649
NASPERS LIMITED-8.68%113 065
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-1.78%22 520
IQIYI, INC0.00%14 360
COSTAR GROUP INC26.58%13 679
