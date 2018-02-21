Log in
NETFLIX (NFLX)
  Report  
Netflix : Miranda Otto (Homeland, The Lord of the Rings films) has been cast in the Netflix original series the UNTITLED SABRINA PROJECT, based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

02/21/2018 | 12:26am CET
  • Otto will star in the series regular role as Zelda Spellman.
  • Character description: Zelda Spellman (Miranda Otto) is Sabrina's sterner witch aunt (the other being Hilda, played by Lucy Davis). Proud and devout, Zelda believes there is no greater honor than serving the Dark Lord as a member of the Church of Night. She is the family's disciplinarian, fiercely protective of Sabrina (series star Kiernan Shipka), and very much Cain to Hilda's Abel.

UNTITLED SABRINA PROJECT (NETFLIX)

  • Auspices: Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television
  • Order: 20 episodes
  • Format: One-hour drama
  • Executive Producer/Writer: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
  • Executive Producer/Director: Lee Toland Krieger
  • Executive Producers: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter (Berlanti Productions), Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics)
  • Based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  • Logline: Untitled Sabrina Project imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature - half-witch, half-mortal - while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Netflix Inc. published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 23:25:08 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 822 M
EBIT 2018 1 647 M
Net income 2018 1 195 M
Debt 2018 6 763 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 102,96
P/E ratio 2019 65,97
EV / Sales 2018 8,07x
EV / Sales 2019 6,67x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | NFLX | US64110L1061 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 264 $
Spread / Average Target -5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Wells Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX38.57%120 863
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD9.12%542 977
NASPERS LIMITED-7.71%124 468
WEIBO CORP (ADR)30.60%29 459
COSTAR GROUP INC16.39%12 656
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP22.46%12 223
