Netflix : Miranda Otto (Homeland, The Lord of the Rings films) has been cast in the Netflix original series the UNTITLED SABRINA PROJECT, based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Otto will star in the series regular role as Zelda Spellman.
Character description: Zelda Spellman (Miranda Otto) is Sabrina's sterner witch aunt (the other being Hilda, played by Lucy Davis). Proud and devout, Zelda believes there is no greater honor than serving the Dark Lord as a member of the Church of Night. She is the family's disciplinarian, fiercely protective of Sabrina (series star Kiernan Shipka), and very much Cain to Hilda's Abel.
UNTITLED SABRINA PROJECT (NETFLIX)
Auspices: Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television
Order: 20 episodes
Format: One-hour drama
Executive Producer/Writer: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
Executive Producer/Director: Lee Toland Krieger
Executive Producers: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter (Berlanti Productions), Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics)
Based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Logline: Untitled Sabrina Project imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature - half-witch, half-mortal - while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.
