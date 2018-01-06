Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Netflix : NEW NETFLIX SERIES, MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN, TO LAUNCH AS A MONTHLY EVENT STARTING ON JANUARY 12, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 12:59am CET

Hollywood, CA - January 5, 2018 - David Lettermanis out of retirement and returning to television with a six-episode, 60-minute Netflix talk show series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The first episode will stream on Friday, January 12, and a new episode will be made available each subsequent month in 2018.

Dave's lineup of influential guests includes George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern and President Barack Obama. President Barack Obama will be Letterman's first guest on January 12and the interview will serve as Obama's first television talk show appearance since leaving office.

Produced by RadicalMedia and Letterman's Worldwide Pants, Incorporated, for Netflix, each 60-minute episode of My Next Guest is centered around one extraordinary figure whom Dave finds fascinating. In interviews that take place both inside and outside a studio setting, the conversations are intimate, in-depth and far-reaching, with the levity and humor Dave's fans know and love.

Field segments will bring Dave to locations far and wide, expressing his curiosity and desire to dig deeper on a specific topic related to the iconic guest featured in the episode.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 109 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Netflix Inc. published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 23:59:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
12:59a NETFLIX : New netflix series, my next guest needs no introduction with david let..
12:39a NETFLIX : Kiernan Shipka Set to Star in Netflix Original Series UNTITLED SABRINA..
01/05 THE LATEST : FX chief says peak TV overshadowed by internet
01/05 NETFLIX : FX CEO says no sex misconduct by Louis C.K. while at company
01/05 NETFLIX : What the world needs now is more happy trees
01/05 NETFLIX : Why cable bills are rising again and what can you do
01/05 NETFLIX : Academy Award® nominee Janet McTeer joins Ozark Season 2
01/04 NEW TO NETFLIX : Best movies and shows to stream now
01/04 NETFLIX : Reveals the launch date and first look for the second season of its fr..
01/04 NETFLIX : greenlights 'Bright' sequel
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/05 Netflix bumps with news of Letterman show debut featuring Obama
01/05 NETFLIX : In Case I'm Wrong
01/03 Netflix to produce Bright sequel
01/02 ERIC PARNELL POSITIONS FOR 2018 : Watch The Dollar
01/02 Netflix rides Macquarie confidence higher
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 11 688 M
EBIT 2017 837 M
Net income 2017 559 M
Debt 2017 3 865 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 163,75
P/E ratio 2018 89,54
EV / Sales 2017 7,92x
EV / Sales 2018 6,36x
Capitalization 88 732 M
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | NFLX | US64110L1061 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 213 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Wells Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX6.82%88 732
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD5.64%525 824
NASPERS LIMITED3.15%129 099
WEIBO CORP (ADR)12.32%25 163
58.COM INC (ADR)8.98%11 152
COSTAR GROUP INC3.55%11 115
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.