Netflix : NEW NETFLIX SERIES, MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN, TO LAUNCH AS A MONTHLY EVENT STARTING ON JANUARY 12, 2018

Hollywood, CA - January 5, 2018 - David Lettermanis out of retirement and returning to television with a six-episode, 60-minute Netflix talk show series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The first episode will stream on Friday, January 12, and a new episode will be made available each subsequent month in 2018.

Dave's lineup of influential guests includes George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern and President Barack Obama. President Barack Obama will be Letterman's first guest on January 12and the interview will serve as Obama's first television talk show appearance since leaving office.

Produced by RadicalMedia and Letterman's Worldwide Pants, Incorporated, for Netflix, each 60-minute episode of My Next Guest is centered around one extraordinary figure whom Dave finds fascinating. In interviews that take place both inside and outside a studio setting, the conversations are intimate, in-depth and far-reaching, with the levity and humor Dave's fans know and love.

Field segments will bring Dave to locations far and wide, expressing his curiosity and desire to dig deeper on a specific topic related to the iconic guest featured in the episode.

