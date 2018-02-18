Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Netflix : OSN signs Middle East’s first partnership deal with Netflix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2018 | 09:12am CET
  • New partnership marks first step for regional industry collaboration and integration
  • Deal provides OSN customers with even more entertainment choices, value and convenience

Dubai, UAE, February 18, 2018: OSN, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading entertainment network, has signed the first partnership deal in the region with Netflix - the world's leading internet entertainment service - marking a bold first step for industry collaboration and integration.

The partnership comes amid a shifting global media landscape that sees demand for relevant and exclusive content across multiple platforms continue to grow; and soon OSN customers will be able to access Netflix's amazing content library via a new OSN Box that will be launched towards the end of the second quarter. Plus, customers will also have the flexibility to pay for their Netflix subscription via one consolidated OSN bill.

With an emphasis on delivering great value, the customer-first partnership brings Netflix's entertainment catalogue to OSN screens across the region, cementing Netflix and OSN's drive to offer something for everyone, on demand, anywhere and anytime.

Martin Stewart, CEO, OSN said: 'The future of the entertainment industry in the MENA region will be shaped by providers who offer value and choice at every turn, and through this groundbreaking partnership with Netflix, we are demonstrating our customer-centric focus on delivering convenience and flexibility for all.'

Neil Martin, Chief Commercial Officer of OSN added: 'The breadth of OSN's programming portfolio in the region is unbeatable and cemented by long-term partnerships with major international studios such as Disney, HBO, NBC Universal, Fox, and Sony to name a few. Now with the addition of Netflix, OSN continues to ensure entertainment lovers in the region have more choice and easy access to a stellar line-up of unique content via one interface.'

Maria Ferreras, VP Business Development for EMEA at Netflix, said: 'With this regional partnership and thanks to hundreds of Netflix's original titles slated for 2018, OSN's customers will be able to seamlessly access and enjoy all the best entertainment in one place.'

The deal will offer access to Hollywood movies, top TV shows, documentaries, independent films, stand-up comedy and a wide range of kid's titles and Netflix's critically-acclaimed original programming. Customers will also have access to exclusive series and films in Ultra HD 4K and HDR such as Bright, starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. For original series, there are Netflix award-winning shows like Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, House of Cards and The Crown; global phenomena such as 13 Reasons Why and Narcos, and the new cyberpunk noir Altered Carbon. Netflix's first Arabic stand-up comedy Adel Karam: Live from Beirut, is due to launch soon.

For more information on Netflix, please contact:

Yann Lafargue
Technology and Corporate Communications
[email protected]

For more information on OSN, please contact:

Zahabia Motiwala Robert Tasker
Communications Director, OSN
Dubai Media City, Dubai, UAE
+971 (0) 367 [email protected]

Robert Tasker | Rania Moussly
ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller
Dubai Media City, Dubai, UAE
+971 (0) 4 450 7600
[email protected] | [email protected]

About OSN:

OSN is the region's leading entertainment network with the rights to broadcast into 24 countries across the MENA. The company is owned and operated by Panther Media Group, registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and has two shareholders, KIPCO and the Mawarid Group Limited.

OSN has a history of providing exceptional value for customers with its focus on exclusive and in-demand content, and innovative digital platforms for anywhere, anytime access.

With over 150 channels, OSN's strength is its unbeatable range of exclusive programming led by its long-term partnerships with studio majors including Disney, HBO, NBC Universal, Fox, Paramount, MGM, Sony, DreamWorks and Warner Brothers.

65 HD channels mean OSN is the home for premium and nowhere-else content in Arabic, English, Filipino and South Asian languages. OSN broadcasts the latest content at the same minute as in the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best sports events. In addition, OSN also provides entertainment content for devices such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones via its OSN Play, online and mobile app entertainment platform, WAVO, offering movies, series and sports on the go.

OSN has been at the forefront of digital technology innovation in the Middle East introducing the first Digital Video Recorder HD, OSN Play, an online TV platform, an internet-enabled satellite receiver and recorder and OSN on Demand, the region's first VOD service.

OSN also expanded its language services when it acquired Pehla Media & Entertainment, offering around forty channels in a variety of South Asian languages in the MENA region, with content such as Bollywood movies and cricket, including the ICC Cricket World Cup.

OSN's ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company's three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivalled exclusive content and unbeatable value.

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 117 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 140 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

###

Netflix Inc. published this content on 17 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 07:35:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
09:12aNETFLIX : OSN signs Middle East’s first partnership deal with Netflix
PU
02/16NETFLIX : '13 Reasons Why' author Jay Asher booted from writing organization ove..
AQ
02/16NETFLIX : Guy Pearce to star in new Netflix drama 'The Innocents'
AQ
02/16NETFLIX : By-the-numbers origin story? What a ‘Stupid Gesture'
AQ
02/16NETFLIX : Attorney General Carr Warns of Scammers Posing As Netflix or Romantic ..
AQ
02/15NATIONAL LAMPOON : Thomas Lennon on the legacy of National Lampoon
AQ
02/14What inflation? Apple and Facebook drive Wall Street rally
RE
02/14NETFLIX : Producer Ryan Murphy signs exclusive Netflix deal
AQ
02/14NETFLIX : Announces the return of unbreakable kimmy schmidt
PU
02/14NETFLIX : '13 Reasons Why' author Jay Asher booted from writing organization ove..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/163 Reasons Why Disney, Warner And Universal Studios Will Never Beat Netflix 
02/16Hasbro to partner with Netflix again 
02/16Tracking David Einhorn's Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
02/16STOCK EXCHANGE : Were You Stopped Out? 
02/15The Biggest Threat To Netflix 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 822 M
EBIT 2018 1 647 M
Net income 2018 1 195 M
Debt 2018 6 763 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 103,61
P/E ratio 2019 66,38
EV / Sales 2018 8,11x
EV / Sales 2019 6,71x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | NFLX | US64110L1061 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 264 $
Spread / Average Target -6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Wells Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX38.57%115 430
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD9.61%542 852
NASPERS LIMITED-3.44%127 049
WEIBO CORP (ADR)30.60%30 531
COSTAR GROUP INC16.39%12 493
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP22.46%12 276
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.