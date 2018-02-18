Netflix : OSN signs Middle East’s first partnership deal with Netflix

New partnership marks first step for regional industry collaboration and integration

Deal provides OSN customers with even more entertainment choices, value and convenience

Dubai, UAE, February 18, 2018: OSN, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading entertainment network, has signed the first partnership deal in the region with Netflix - the world's leading internet entertainment service - marking a bold first step for industry collaboration and integration.

The partnership comes amid a shifting global media landscape that sees demand for relevant and exclusive content across multiple platforms continue to grow; and soon OSN customers will be able to access Netflix's amazing content library via a new OSN Box that will be launched towards the end of the second quarter. Plus, customers will also have the flexibility to pay for their Netflix subscription via one consolidated OSN bill.

With an emphasis on delivering great value, the customer-first partnership brings Netflix's entertainment catalogue to OSN screens across the region, cementing Netflix and OSN's drive to offer something for everyone, on demand, anywhere and anytime.

Martin Stewart, CEO, OSN said: 'The future of the entertainment industry in the MENA region will be shaped by providers who offer value and choice at every turn, and through this groundbreaking partnership with Netflix, we are demonstrating our customer-centric focus on delivering convenience and flexibility for all.'

Neil Martin, Chief Commercial Officer of OSN added: 'The breadth of OSN's programming portfolio in the region is unbeatable and cemented by long-term partnerships with major international studios such as Disney, HBO, NBC Universal, Fox, and Sony to name a few. Now with the addition of Netflix, OSN continues to ensure entertainment lovers in the region have more choice and easy access to a stellar line-up of unique content via one interface.'

Maria Ferreras, VP Business Development for EMEA at Netflix, said: 'With this regional partnership and thanks to hundreds of Netflix's original titles slated for 2018, OSN's customers will be able to seamlessly access and enjoy all the best entertainment in one place.'

The deal will offer access to Hollywood movies, top TV shows, documentaries, independent films, stand-up comedy and a wide range of kid's titles and Netflix's critically-acclaimed original programming. Customers will also have access to exclusive series and films in Ultra HD 4K and HDR such as Bright, starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. For original series, there are Netflix award-winning shows like Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, House of Cards and The Crown; global phenomena such as 13 Reasons Why and Narcos, and the new cyberpunk noir Altered Carbon. Netflix's first Arabic stand-up comedy Adel Karam: Live from Beirut, is due to launch soon.



