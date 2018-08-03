Log in
NETFLIX : ANNOUNCES K-DRAMA LIFE

08/03/2018 | 02:01am CEST

August 3, 2018, Seoul, Korea - Netflix, Inc., the world's leading entertainment service, announced it has licensed Life, the new Korean original drama written by Lee Su-yeon and directed by Hong Jong-chan and Lim Hyun-ook. Netflix will premiere the first four episodes of Life in APAC markets (excluding Japan) and English speaking regions (excluding U.S.) on Aug. 4 at 12AM PST. Episodes 5 and 6 will stream on the same day as the Korean broadcast on Aug. 6 and 7 at 9:30AM PST followed by a regular weekly schedule. All other territories excluding the U.S. and Japan will premiere 2 episodes weekly on every Mondays at 9:30AM PST while all episodes will be available in the U.S. on Sep. 12.

Life is a new medical K-drama from Lee Su-yeon, writer of Stranger, the series which won the Grand Prize in TV at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards in Korea, and director Hong Jong-chan, who directed Dear My Friends. The new medical drama series tell a story about the people in a hospital who want to protect and save, and also those who want to defend for what what they believe is right. Sometimes like an inner body reaction, the characters in Life collide aggressively as the story progresses.

The K-drama features Lee Dong-wook, well known for his lead part in Goblin(Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) as Ye Jin-woo, one of the doctors in the hospital. Jo Seung-woo, who was lead a mystery filled story in Stranger, plays Koo Seung-hyo, the CEO of the hospital where everything takes place.

About Netflix
Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Netflix Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 00:00:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 849 M
EBIT 2018 1 685 M
Net income 2018 1 225 M
Debt 2018 6 707 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 126,42
P/E ratio 2019 77,52
EV / Sales 2018 9,69x
EV / Sales 2019 7,89x
Capitalization 147 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 377 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Wells CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX76.28%146 945
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-15.25%429 301
NASPERS LIMITED-9.43%107 168
IQIYI INC0.00%21 755
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-20.77%18 466
COSTAR GROUP INC40.96%15 134
